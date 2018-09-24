View 6 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play ball for a good cause: the best photos from their sporty outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Coach Core Awards ceremony
© Getty Images

Play ball! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted attendees at the Coach Core Awards on Monday, September 24, as they took to the court to help empower young people. The royal pair lit up the Loughborough University gym with excitement, meeting over 200 people associated with the program, including young apprentices and this year’s graduates. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core aims to harness the power of sport to change lives for the better. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did just that, even getting in on the action themselves!

Scroll through for all the highlights from the newlyweds sporty engagement.

 

Despite the atheletic nature of the event, the 34-year-old prince and 37-year-old former actress arrived in chic attire. Harry looked sharp in a dark blazer and slacks, complemented by a pale purple button-down and stylish brown shoes. As per usual, Meghan looked lovely in a navy blue blouse and matched her man in black pants.

Meghan Markle plays sports
© Getty Images

Nice catch! Meghan proved she didn't need sneakers or sweats to get her head in the game. The Suits alum flaunted skills on the basketball court as she took part in some netball passing drills with athletes in stunning style. She donned a navy peplum top by Oscar de la Renta, and bottoms by her beloved Altuzarra. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play ball at University
© WireImage

Rocking her asymmetrical look like a pro, Meghan flashed a sweet smile before throwing the ball. Her and Harry had also watched as acclaimed British track and field star Paula Radcliffe, tennis champ Laura Robson and netball player Eboni Beckford-Chambers mentored the large group of apprentices through a series of exercises.

Meghan Markle cheers for Harry
© Getty Images

She looked proud of herself too! However, not as proud as she was of her man Harry. The American beauty shot him loving looks throughout the event, her long chocolately locks waving down past her shoulders. She had on her signature subtle makeup style, including neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry game
© Getty Images

Meghan vs. Harry! All eyes were on the world famous duo as they had a bit of a netball showdown at the university gym hall. Princess Diana's son shot his lovely wife a cheeky smile ahead of their little scrimmage. Meghan, however, had her game face on, looking extremely concentrated.

It was all in good fun, though! Once the drills were over, Meghan and Harry hugged it out, giggling and looking very much in love. Their embrace was notably quick, perhaps to not breach royal protocol too much. 

 

Some of the prestigious awards that will be handed out at the event include: Community Outreach Project of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Educator of the Year.  

