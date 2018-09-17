View 12 pics | Back to story

See Princess Helene of Yugoslavia's gorgeous wedding in full: all the photos

See Princess Helene of Yugoslavia’s gorgeous wedding in full: all the photos
See Princess Helene of Yugoslavia’s gorgeous wedding in full: all the photos

Royal wedding: Princess Helene dress
Royal wedding: Princess Helene dress

While the world eagerly awaits Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October, another royal delighted fans with nuptial eye candy as she walked down the aisle on Saturday, September 15. Princess Helene of Yugoslavia said “I do” to Stanislas Fougeron at the quaint Saint Etienne de Janville church in France. Surrounded by family and friends, the happy couple officially celebrated their union, which they civilly proclaimed back in March on Helene’s birthday. From the charming church to rockin' reception, scroll through to see all the dreamy photos that mark the start of the 55-year-old’s second chance at love!

 

All eyes were on Helene as she donned a form-fitting crocheted gown for the momentous occasion. The blushing bride, who is the only daughter of the late Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, wore the customary color of white and swept her platinum locks up into a twisted low bun. The sweet bouquet of flowers she carried matched the floral arrangements so stunningly placed throughout the church and reception halls.

Princess Helene down the aisle with brother Prince Serge
Princess Helene down the aisle with brother Prince Serge

Since her father Alexander passed away back in 2016, Princess Helene was kindly walked down the aisle by her twin brother Prince Serge. Her look-alike sibling wore a colorful tie as he guided her down royal blue carpeting to the altar. The pair have two older brothers as well: Prince Dimitri and Prince Michael.

Princess Maria Pia at Helene's royal wedding
Princess Maria Pia at Helene's royal wedding

In a touching moment, the bride stopped to give her mother Princess Maria Pia a kiss on the cheek. The 83-year-old Italy-born royal channeled Coco Chanel as she was dipped in pearls and topped her light shimmering dress with a long black-beaded sweater. Maria also donned a matching fascinator for the outing.

Princess Helene and Stanislas Fougeron's wedding
Princess Helene and Stanislas Fougeron's wedding

She put a ring on it! Representing their exchange of vows and promises, Helene and Stanislas gave each other their wedding rings during the religious ceremony at the Saint Etienne de Janville church in Janville, France. As she looked down at the band, the camera caught a glimmering glimpse of the bride's exceptional hair decoration.

Royal wedding: Princess Helene
Royal wedding: Princess Helene

Make it official! The happy duo, who were first publicly photographed together back in 2013, were glowing as they signed the church's marriage registery.

 

This photo shows a closer look at Helene's gorgeous dress. The lacey design flaunts an intricate palm-like leaf detailing. Palm leaves can actually symbolize peace and eternal life.

Princess Helene royal family
Princess Helene royal family

We are family! After they tied the knot, Helene and Stanislas took a family portrait with Helene's royal side. From left to right: Helene's son Leopold Gaubert, her sister-in-law Eleonora Rajneri with husband Serge, her mom Princess Maria Pia of Bourbon Parme and Prince Michel of Yugoslavia (who Maria married in 2003).

Royal wedding in Paris
Royal wedding in Paris

A large crowd gathered outside the small, but historic church which is notably located near the Panthéon in Paris. Flying high from their nuptials, the pair giggled as they greeted the group, who shouted well-wishes and took their photos. In true royal wedding fashion, the fans got all dressed up for the fun outing.

Princess Helene wedding kiss - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle similarity
Princess Helene wedding kiss - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle similarity

Just married! The lovebirds hopped a stylish ride to their wedding reception, which took place at the groom's picturesque family residence in Tillay-le-Péneux: the Castle of Villeprevost. As they kissed on board their luxury car, we couldn't help but be reminded of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception whip.

Princess Helene and her son Leopold Gaubert
Princess Helene and her son Leopold Gaubert

Mommy and son moment! Leopold Gaubert supported his mom on her happy day. Looking sharp in formal wear, Leopold was the only one of Helene's children photographed at the wedding. She has three kids from her previous marriage to Thierry Gaubert: Milena, Nastasia, and Leopold. Her daughter Milena has been married to Jonathan Namios since 2017.

Royal wedding: Helene of Yugoslavia and her husband Stanislas
Royal wedding: Helene of Yugoslavia and her husband Stanislas

Time to party! After posing for photographs outside, the newlyweds and their guests made their way into a whimsically decorated tent on the Castle of Villeprevost grounds in Villeprevost, France. Helene of Yugoslavia and her husband Stanislas were all smiles as they danced the night away in their candlelit oasis.

Princess Helene wedding reception
Princess Helene wedding reception

Kickline! Moved by the affair's electrifying live band, Helene was joined by her brother Prince Serge, Princess Hermine Clermont Tonnerre, her half-sister Princess Amelie of Bourbon Parme and Princess Tania of Bourbon Parme on the dance floor. The event seemed to get more casual and low-key during the tented reception.

Royal wedding: Helene of Yugoslavia and her husband Stanislas
Royal wedding: Helene of Yugoslavia and her husband Stanislas

Dance the night away! Guests happily watched as the bride and groom twirled around the dance floor to the notes of their live band. It was fitting that their reception be held at the Castle of Villeprevost, as that is where Helene and Stanislas were set to live together afterwards.

