School is in session: Royal kids' first day of school photos!

School's in session and these young royals are saying goodbye to summer and hola to a brand new academic year. Just like any other parents, these royal moms and dads have taken a moment away from their royal duties to make sure that their young scholars start their school year on the right foot! 

Here is a look at all the royal kids who kicked off the 2018 school year. 

 

Back to school buddy system! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins Gabriella and Jaques were the sweetest pair of scholars. The proud mama took to her Instagram to share a picture of their adorable three-year-olds sharing a hug before going into school. “First day of school,” she captioned the image.

 

In another photo the adorable duo showed off their uniforms. Gabriella and Jacques were dressed smartly in white polo shirts and dark pants.

 

Princess Estelle waked hand-in-hand with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for her first day at Campus Manilla in Stockholm. The six-year-old scholar wore a bright smile, a blue shirt and white skirt. Her attire wouldn’t be complete without her grey backpack.

 

 

Inside, Estelle was ready to learn as she appeared in a series of photos from the classroom. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s oldest child was all smiles as she sat proudly at her desk for her first day at Campus Manilla in Stockholm. The royal family proudly showed off the moment via Instagram.

 

Back to school carpool! King Felipe took the wheel and Queen Letizia rode shotgun as they took a break from royal life to make sure their girls made their first day of school. Princess Leonore, 12, and Infanta Sofia, 11, sat in the backseat as they arrived at the Santa Maria de los Rosales school.

 

 

Infanta Sofia was smartly dressed in her school uniform as she was escorted inside of the building by her mother.

 

Marie-Chantal of Greece was a proud mom as she held on to her youngest child Prince Aristidis-Stavros. Marie captioned the picture, posted on her Instagram, “Back to school.” In the photo, Aristidis was dressed to impress in his school uniform.

 

