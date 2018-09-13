School's in session and these young royals are saying goodbye to summer and hola to a brand new academic year. Just like any other parents, these royal moms and dads have taken a moment away from their royal duties to make sure that their young scholars start their school year on the right foot!
Here is a look at all the royal kids who kicked off the 2018 school year.
Back to school buddy system! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins Gabriella and Jaques were the sweetest pair of scholars. The proud mama took to her Instagram to share a picture of their adorable three-year-olds sharing a hug before going into school. “First day of school,” she captioned the image.
Photo: Instagram/@hshprincesscharlene