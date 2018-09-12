View 8 pics | Back to story

Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from September 2018

Meghan Markle just did the most down-to-earth thing for her fans
Meghan Markle just did the most down-to-earth thing for her fans
All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

 

Prince William launched the Mental Health at Work campaign in Bristol, England at the Engine Shed. The Duke of Cambridge’s met with workers from various businesses and encouraged them to keep their mental health and the well-being of others in mind while at work.

 

“By taking mental health seriously, you can build a better team,” William said as he met with people. “You can be a better boss and you can be a better colleague.”

 

At the event, the Duke of Cambridge got candid about the pain he experienced during his time working in the air ambulance. “I took home a lot without realizing it” he said during a speech. “You see [so] many sad things every day that you think life is like that.”

 

 

Letizia may have not been able to join her daughters during school, but that didn’t stop her from sitting with ittle scholars during a classroom session.

 

 

Queen Letizia headed back to school! The Spanish royal walked hand-in-hand with a young student during the opening of the 2018/2019 scholarship course at Baudilio Arce school on September 12.

 

 

A royal welcome! Queen Maxima was full of smiles ( and waves) as she made her arrival at the opening of the Blauwe Kei theatre in the Netherlands on September 10.

Maxima posed for the camera as she attended the G20 Workshop of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion on the same day. 

 

 

Queen Elizabeth and Autumn Phillips were spotted in their Sunday's best following church service at the Crathie Kirk Church on September 9.

 

 

Meghan Markle were hand-in-hand as they made their arrival at the Central Hall Westminster for the 100 Days of Peace concert. The event commemorated the centenary of the end of World War I.

 

 

