Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place.
Prince William launched the Mental Health at Work campaign in Bristol, England at the Engine Shed. The Duke of Cambridge’s met with workers from various businesses and encouraged them to keep their mental health and the well-being of others in mind while at work.
“By taking mental health seriously, you can build a better team,” William said as he met with people. “You can be a better boss and you can be a better colleague.”