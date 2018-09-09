View 7 pics | Back to story

date 2018-09-09

Queen Letizia and King Felipe bring daughters on breathtaking mountain hike for special anniversary




Royal family hike! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain ended a busy weekend of engagements by bringing their adorable daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía on an important jaunt through the National Park of the Mountain of Covadonga on Saturday, September 8. The grinning group spent a sunny afternoon commemorating the breathtaking reserve's 100th anniversary in the Asturias region. Donning light attire and walking sticks, at first glance, the foursome could easily have been mistaken for pro hikers.

 

Scroll through our gallery of photos for all the best snaps from their fun fall adventure!

 

Picture perfect! The royal clan blended in nicely with their earthy ensembles as they posed before Enol Lake and its surrounding mountains. Color-wise, everyone complemented each other pretty nicely save for Sofía who stood out in pink and blue. However, she technically matched her sister who also rocked the same blouse, pants and sneakers style.

The family greeted several officials for the celebration of the creation of the National Park of Covadonga's Mountain and the opening of the Princess of Asturias viewpoint at Lagos de Covadonga. Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía and look-alike mom Queen Letizia were ready for the rugged day outdoors in their sneakers.

Princess Leonor smiled from ear to ear as she met a little fan. The 12-year-old, who is Princess of Asturias (where they went for the honorary visit), sweetly held the tiny tot as her parents looked on. The cutie pie matched King Felipe's forest green jacket in a similarly colored jumper.

While their new horse friend stole the show, the family met with several officias for the outing. According to a statement from the palace they were joined by "the President of the Principality of Asturias, Javier Fernández; the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas Puchades; the president of the General Board of the Principality of Asturias, Pedro José Sanjurjo; the Government delegate in the Principality of Asturias; Delia Losa; the Mayor of Cangas de Onís, José Manuel González; the archbishop of Oviedo, Jesús Sanz; the Minister of the Presidency of the Principality of Asturias and coordinator of the events on the occasion of the Centenaries, Guillermo Martínez, and the President of the Picos de Europa National Park and Infrastructure Advisor."

They also chatted and posed with a happy group of young people for the afternoon stop on their jam-packed day. The assembly was made up of scouts and children from Austrias who spent their time as mountaineers. It mainly consisted of students from the Heart of Mary school in Gijón, Spain.

It appeared as though their main stop on the visit was the sparkling Mirador de la Princesa viewpoint. There, they "received explanations on the descriptive panel by the Minister of the Presidency of the Principality of Asturias and coordinator of the acts on the occasion of the Centenaries, Guillermo Martínez, and the director of the Picos de Europa National Park, Rodrigo Suárez, and where a commemorative plaque of the Mirador de la Princesa was exhibited."

Climb every mountain! The Spanish royal family looked like the Von Trapp family as they climbed up the Covadonga Mountains. Sofía and her mom Letizia waved to fans below as Leonor and Felipe flashed content smiles. The hike gifted them a sparkling glimpse of the region, which straddles the northern coast of Spain, close to Santander.

