Prince Harry is the perfect gentleman on glam date night with Meghan Markle: All the best photos

Prince Harry is the perfect gentleman on glam date night with Meghan Markle: All the best photos
Prince Harry is the perfect gentleman on glam date night with Meghan Markle: All the best photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

Prince Harry was the definition of an attentive husband as he accompanied his love Meghan Markle on a glam evening out in London on September 7. The chivalrous British royal made sure to help his wife out of their car, opened doors for her, and held on tightly to her hand as they made their entrance at Westminster’s Central Hall for a gala evening of music. The loved-up couple were the guests of honor at an event to mark the centenary of the end of World War I. The one-off concert raised funds for three charities working to support military veterans facing mental health challenges; Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together - the campaign run by the couple alongside the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle out of car, London
Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle out of car, London

The couple turned heads as they made their entrance. Ever the perfect gentleman, Harry helped 37-year-old Meghan out of their car.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

Not one to shy away from PDA moments, Harry takes Meghan’s hand as they make their way to the concert hall entrance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

It was the second engagement of the week for the royal lovebirds, who attended the WellChild awards two days previously.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

Prince Harry dutifully opens the door to the concert hall for Meghan Markle before taking her hand once more as they enter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

Meghan is perfectly at ease in the royal spotlight and always looks flawless as she joins Harry at public events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands

Meghan was a vision in an electric blue Jason Wu shift dress. She accessorized with a Christian Dior clutch bag and matching Aquazurra court shoes. Her date was dapper as ever in a smart suit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

After making their entrance the royal sweethearts climbed the stairs to take their seats to watch the show. It was a special night for Harry and Meghan, as the event was in aid of Heads Together, along with charities Help for Heroes and Combat Stress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

The couple joined the audience and stood for a rendition of Britain's national anthem before the show got underway.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

The pair took the chance to meet some of the performers and representatives from the three charities during the show's intermission at a reception in the Presidents Room.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Central Hall, London

Meghan swappied her signature updo for loose curls, wearing her hair in a side-parting and swept over her shoulder. Rosy cheeks, smoky eye makeup and a dab of highlighter added the perfect finishing touches.

