View 7 pics | Back to story

Prince Harry sings, plus more pics from his and Meghan Markle's Hamilton date night!

...
Prince Harry sings, plus more pics from his and Meghan Markle's Hamilton date night!
You're reading

Prince Harry sings, plus more pics from his and Meghan Markle's Hamilton date night!

1/7
Why Prince Harry's wedding suit won't be displayed next to Meghan Markle's dress
Next

Why Prince Harry's wedding suit won't be displayed next to Meghan Markle's dress
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hamilton West End
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hamilton West End

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a special seat in the room where it happens! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special gala performance of Hamilton at London’s West End Theatre in support of the Sentebale charity. The night at the theatre was the royal couple’s first outing since taking time away for the summer.

During the engagement, the pair took in the show and met with it’s writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here is a look at Meghan and Harry’s evening at the theatre.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at London's West End theatre for a special gala performance of Hamilton. Although the Duke and Duchess have seen the play before, the particular performance was to benefit the Sentebale charity.

 

The Duchess stepped out in a chic tuxedo dress by Judith & Charles. 

 

 

Duke, Duchess Sussex meet Lin-Manuel
© Getty Images

Duke, Duchess Sussex meet Lin-Manuel

The Duke and Duchess shared a few smiles and laughs with Hamilton's composer/writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

 

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch Hamilton with Lin-Manuel Miranda
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch Hamilton with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Showtime! The pair, joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda took their seats for the performance.

 

 

Prince Harry You'll Be Back
© Getty Images

Prince Harry You'll Be Back

After the performance, the Duke took the stage and showed off his vocals! The Duke jokingly sang the intro to King George's song You'll Be Back, to the surprise of the crowd.

 

 

Prince Harry speech Hamilton
© Getty Images

Prince Harry speech Hamilton

The Duke and Duchess were all smiles as they shoot hands with the cast and crew of London's West End production.

 

During his speech, Harry commented the actors for their talent saying: "I don't how you guys do it. every single night over and over again and in this heat as well."

 

Meghan Markle Prince Harry King George
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Prince Harry King George

Harry shared a laugh with his distant relative (or the actor who portrays him) King George.

 

 

Hamilton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
© Getty Images

Hamilton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

That's wrap! Harry and Meghan smiled as they got on final picture with the cast and crew of the production. The Duke and Duchess' latest engagement was to benefit the Sentebale charity.

 

The engagement was a success, as the Prince noted that the audience raised " a huge amount of money," for the charity. 

"Through the work that we'll be doing," he said. "We'll be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV."

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries