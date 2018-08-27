View 10 pics | Back to story

...
Over the years Queen Rania has established herself as one of the most empowering royals around. As she marks her 48th birthday on Friday, August 31, the Queen Consort of Jordan seems to be publicly reflecting on some of her contributions to society. Under the umbrella of the Royal Palace in Amman, the mom-of-four has specifically selected photos from her personal photographer to share with the world. Join her on this inspirational trip down memory lane by scrolling through ten of the best photos from her collection, each paired with one of her stirring life quotes!

 

"At the end of the day, the position is just a position, a title is just a title, and those things come and go. It's really your essence and your values that are important."

 

Although she looks as regal as ever in this stunning recent portrait, Rania Al-Abdullah is so much more than just a royal. In fact, she dismisses titles and insists that what matters most are an individual's values.

“I encourage women to balance both a home life and a career. As someone who juggles those tricky balls, I can tell you it isn’t easy, but it is possible and it is very rewarding.” - she said in an 2008 interview with Conde Nast Traveler.

 

Seen here: Rania with her husband King Abdullah II and their children Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem at her Royal Highness Princess Salma’s graduation ceremony from the International Academy - Amman Amman, Jordan on May 22, 2018.

"The more time goes on, the closer I am to the ground. I've been exposed to so many issues and people living under different pressures. It's helped me realize that a lot of glamorous things that people prioritize really don't matter," she candidly told Katie Couric for an issue of GLAMOUR.

 

The Queen has tried to solve to many of the world's issues, including the ones she chose to showcase in her recent photo selection. This picture is from her visit to Bangladesh which aimed to highlight the catastrophic humanitarian situation of Muslim Rohingya refugees, a religious minority fleeing systematic persecution in Myanmar.

“With no respect or regard for the principles of humanitarian and international law, the discrimination against and the persecution of the Rohingya minority has continued unabated, in full view of the world,” the Queen said in an official statement while at the camp back in 2017.

 

This touching picture stands for her beautiful will to reach out and help the world.

Queen Rania empowers young girls

"If one girl with courage is a revolution, imagine what feats we can achieve together."

 

Rania urged women everywhere to disregard stereotypes and forge their own paths in an open letter she wrote for CNN’s “Girl Rising” project. Seen here: Rania keeps her empowering air while chatting with a group at her Queen Rania Family and Child Center. 

"In education, technology can be a life-changer, a game changer, for kids who are both in school and out of school. Technology can bring textbooks to life. The Internet can connect students to their peers in other parts of the world. It can bridge the quality gaps."

 

Pictured here: their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania made a visit to the Royal Academy for the Blind together in Amman, Jordan on May 22. There, the duo spent time talking to students about thier work and the school's technology practices. 

"I want to be that person who could sacrifice everything for others."

 

Queen Rania made holiday cookies with children during a Christmas visit to Our Lady of Peace Center in Amman on December 10, 2017. The center aims to help people with disabilities and preserve the presence of Christians in the Holy Land. 

"Perhaps if we all subscribed to the African concept of Ubuntu - that we all become people through other people, and that we cannot be fully human alone, we could learn a lot. There'd be less hatred and more harmony."

 

This photo was taken during the Queen's hike of a portion of the Jordan Trail. She stopped at Rmeimeen Village in Al Balqa.

"I work in areas related to child protection and family safety, women's empowerment, the creation of opportunities for youth, and culture and tourism. Daunting? Yes. Impossible? No. In fact, such challenges energize me."

 

Seen here: Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania during the opening of the King Hussein Cancer Center’s new expansion in Amman, Jordan on September 13, 2017.

"I think generally, in life, I try to always ensure that there are periodic moments where I do venture out of my comfort zone, because that's what keeps you alive. That's what keeps you from getting stale."

 

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited the village of Al Bayoudha in the Al Balqa Governorate on October 30, 2017, where she met with families, village elders, and community leaders to discuss the village’s community development projects.

