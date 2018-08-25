View 14 pics | Back to story

Join Crown Princess Mary and her Danish royal family on their fun-filled Faroe Islands tour

Join Crown Princess Mary and her Danish royal family on their fun-filled Faroe Islands tour
Join Crown Princess Mary and her Danish royal family on their fun-filled Faroe Islands tour

Royal family vacation! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary took their four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, on a four-day tour of the Faroe Islands from August 23 - 26, 2018. While their visit was jam-packed with official engagements, that doesn't mean the sixsome didn't have time for some fun! Scroll through our gallery of photos to see all the highlights from the Danish royals worthwhile summer trip to the North Atlantic islands.

 

Having yachs of fun! The Danish dignitaries invited Faroe Island officials to join them on their royal yacht King Dannebrog for an evening reception in the captial Tórshavn on Saturday, August 25. All of the family members put on their best attire, looking excited for the day three event.

Beware of the Seal Woman! On day two of their trip the royal family visited the famed Seal Woman statue in the village of Mikladal, where they heard the legend of Kópakonan, one of the greatest folklore tales on the island. The tale leaves townspeople fearing that the Seal Woman is still hungry for vengence and seeking the lives of men to makeup for her loved ones' tragic end.

 

Along with the town's Mayor Jógvan Skorheim and his wife, Vígdis Skorheim, they also ventured to the house where the spooky Seal Woman story took place.

The Crown Prince Couple and their children complemented each other's appearances nicely in earthy tones as they walked about the village mountains on Friday, August 24.

Seven-year-old Josephine stole the show as she joked around during the family's explorations.

The royal family fought brisk winds as they made their way down to the famous statue.

An initial stop on the family's agenda was to visit the school at Argjahamri. On day one of their trip, they received a thorough tour of the school, where the students demonstrated various activities such as Faroese chain dancing, gymnastics and singing.

 

Seen here: Crown Prince and his son Prince Christian watch a chemical demonstration at the institute.

Nature walk! HRH Crown Princess took a stroll with D.K.H. Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent in front of the school Argjahamri, which was built on the site specifically so that students could use the surrounding nature.

They spent the afternoon of their first day being welcomed by island officals.

The royal clan greeted excited well-wishers as they arrived on the island on August 23.

Looking festive in her national costume, the Crown Princess Mary met some little fans who had their own sweet attire. 

 

The Crown Princess's national costume was donated by the Faroe Islands Governor and Laid, when Her Royal Highness was on her first visit to the Faroe Islands. The national uniform consists of an apron and scarf of dark green wool and with a marguerite pattern. The matching knitted sweater with snowflakes is in red and black. The silver is designed specifically for the Crown Princess.

The Danish royal family are devotees of tradition. So it should come as no surprise that the royal sixsome opted to don the customary costumes of the Faroe Islands while arriving for their four-day family visit on Thursday, August 23.

As the royal group stepped off their royal yacht Dannebrog, it was quickly apparent that they were in a unqiue picture-perfect appearance.

The family was thrilled to arrive on the self-governing archipelago, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Smooth sailing! The Crown Prince Couple’s cruise on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to the North Atlantic islands included a wide-ranging program which allowed the family to experience the distinctive nature and culture of the Faroe Islands, among other things, before they docked.

