All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
Double take! Princess Marie was giving us some serious Kate Middleton vibes while opening the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival 2018 on Thursday, August 24. The 42-year-old royal stepped out in a similar look to the Duchess of Cambridge with her hair swept back to flaunt shimmering earrings. Marie, who works hard to minimize food waste, is the protector of the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival and initiated this year's festival at an event in Dansk Industry.