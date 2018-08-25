View 8 pics | Back to story

Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from August 2018

All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

 

Double take! Princess Marie was giving us some serious Kate Middleton vibes while opening the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival 2018 on Thursday, August 24. The 42-year-old royal stepped out in a similar look to the Duchess of Cambridge with her hair swept back to flaunt shimmering earrings. Marie, who works hard to minimize food waste, is the protector of the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival and initiated this year's festival at an event in Dansk Industry.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia shared the sweetest family photo on their joint Instagram account. Matching in crisp white cotton, the Swedish royal couple held both of their sons – Prince Alexander, 2, and 11-month-old Prince Gabriel. The caption reads: "Greetings from us! The family photographed at Solliden in July." The family of four enjoyed a lovely sunny day at Solliden Palace, their summer residence.

 

Proud family! The Spanish royal family was all smiles on Saturday, August 4 during a special moment of their summer vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Queen Letizia brought her and King Felipe's daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía out to support the monarch on the last day of his 37th Copa del Rey MAPFRE Sailing Cup, a regatta which he has dedicated a lot of time to. The trio couldn't have looked more proud of Felipe as they met him on the docks and checked out his boat. 

The Duchess of Sussex spent her 37th birthday by celebrating love! Meghan and Prince Harry relived the romance of their May royal wedding while attending the nuptials of the 33-year-old Duke's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee to photographer Daisy Jenks on Saturday, August 4.

Future-newlyweds Eugenie and Jack matched each other nicely at the event. The 28-year-old bride-to-be wore a pretty pale-blue dress that was smattered with a light star pattern. She put a tailored cream jacket over the number and accesorized with unique-looking sunglasses and a bright floral-box clutch. Jack sweetly complemented his love with his choice of a blue tie.

Queen Letizia made her brightest summer appearance yet while hosting a reception at Almudaina Royal Palace in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, August 3. The 45-year-old beauty stayed true to her "look of the season", stepping out in a bold, burnt orange top and floral-print midi skirt while with her husband King Felipe and mother-in-law Queen Sofía.

Royal relocation! In a surprising turn, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill announced via an official press release on Thursday, August 2 that they would be moving their family to Florida. The couple has chosen to bring their three children, Princess LeonorePrince Nicolas and newborn Princess Adrienne, to the sunshine state with hopes of a bright future. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age."

 

The news came along with a lovely new portrait of the royal fivesome posing outdoors in bright attire.

The Spanish Royal Family were soaking up the sun in Mallorca, and looking super fashionable while doing it! King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor caught up with Greece's Princess Irene and Princess Elena at the Ara Malikian concert on August 1.

