View 10 pics | Back to story

Prince Alexander of Sweden is a big boy as he takes the lead during his first official engagement!

...
Prince Alexander of Sweden is a big boy as he takes the lead during his first official engagement!
You're reading

Prince Alexander of Sweden is a big boy as he takes the lead during his first official engagement!

1/10
Another royal icon? Meghan Markle is following in the post-wedding footsteps of Duchess Kate
Next

Another royal icon? Meghan Markle is following in the post-wedding footsteps of Duchess Kate
Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander

Prince Alexander marked his first royal engagement on Thursday, August 23, at the Nynä Nature Reserve. The two-year-old was joined by his parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, as he took in the sights of the Prince Alexander Viewpoint. Here is a look at all of the best moments from Alexander's milestone day.

 

With a little help from mom and dad, Prince Alexander hopped right off the horse-drawn carriage that he arrived in with his parents. His little brother, 11-month-old Prince Gabriel, stayed at home.

 

Following in the footsteps of his older cousins, Alexander had his first official engagement at the age of two-years-old. Well-wishers looked on as he arrived with his parents via carriage to the  Nynas Nature reserve. 

Prince Alexander's viewpoint
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander's viewpoint

A royal wave! After stepping off the carriage with his parents, Alexander greeted guests with his royal wave. The Prince attended the event to open the viewpoint from the national park to the public.

 

 

Prince Alexander first engagement
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander first engagement

Alexander gave his seal of approval as he checked out a sign at the main entrance at the park. The nature reserve was named in his honor, after his baptism.

 

 

Prince Alexander engagement ribbon cutting
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander engagement ribbon cutting

Alexander took control (and showed off his strength) as he gave the ceremonial ribbon a tug. The little Prince had some help from his father and additional support from him mother.

 

 

Prince Alexander, Liselotte Hagberg
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander, Liselotte Hagberg

Alexander received a special gift by Södermanland's governor Liselotte Hagberg.

 

 

Princess Sofia and Prince Alexander duck statue
© Getty Images

Princess Sofia and Prince Alexander duck statue

The energetic toddler had some help from his mommy as he took a seat on an oversized model of a duck while opening his eponymous viewpoint.

 

 

Prince Alexander duck sculpture
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander duck sculpture

Maybe a little break! After some help from his mother, the busy royal took a rest on the duck sculpture.

 

 

Prince Alexander playtime with parents
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander playtime with parents

Alexander shared a special moment with his parents as the was off duty and able to enjoy some time by the water. During the event, Prince Carl Philip spoke about the importance of his son's big day.

 

"It feels great fun for us to get here to Sörmland, and that Alexander's very first official visit to his duchy will become just this beautiful place, in Nynä's nature reserve. We are very pleased that you have chosen to make this site more accessible to all, both children and adults." 

 

He continued: "We are also pleased that you can now easily visit Gisesjön - whether you have a disability or if you are a motorist who just wants to put an end to Sörmlandsleden. "

 

 

Prince Alexander's first engagement
© Getty Images

Prince Alexander's first engagement

Although it was his big day, the little Prince still needed a comfort from his mom.

 

 

Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia horse

Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia horse

Alexander clearly has a big heart for animals! He and his mom stopped to pet one of the carriage horses. Is horseback riding in this prince's future?

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries