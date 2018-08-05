View 7 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia and her little princesses are King Felipe's biggest fans at loved-up sailing outing

© Getty Images

The Spanish royal family was all smiles on Saturday, August 4 during a special moment of their summer vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Making our hearts flutter, Queen Letizia brought her and King Felipe's daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía out to support the monarch on the last day of his 37th Copa del Rey MAPFRE Sailing Cup, a regatta which he has dedicated a lot of time to. The trio couldn't have looked more proud of Felipe as they met him on the docks and checked out his boat. 

 

Scroll through our photo gallery to relish in all of the cuteness for yourself!

© Getty Images

The 45-year-old former jouranlist and her mini-me daughters donned sweet summer style, looking light and breezy in sun dresses as they gladly made their way to see Felipe at the Nautical Club.

© Getty Images

All aboard! The threesome seemed ecstatic to see their beloved King and his ship-mates. Letizia gave a friendly wave while boarding the boat.

© Getty Images

Daddy-daughter moment! The 50-year-old monarch was equally thrilled to have his family there, greeting his girls with kisses.

© Getty Images

Of course mom got one too! Letizia and Felipe seemed more in love than ever while floating on the sea. 

© Getty Images

Looking chic in her shades, Letizia gushed over her seafaring husband.

© Getty Images

The King, who looked very casual in his normal sailing gear, helped his loved ones off the boat after showing them around - though, Letizia certainly didn't seem to need any assistance!

