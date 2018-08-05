View Galleries
-
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía join parents at Spain’s National Day parade
The Spanish royal family was out in full force on Thursday to attend the annual National Day military parade. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were...
-
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are heading to summer camp in America
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are heading to the US! King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced on Tuesday, July 3, that their daughters will attend...
-
Spain’s Princess Leonor is youngest female in modern history to receive this honor
The Spanish royal family marked two special occasions on Tuesday, January 30. King Felipe celebrated his 50th birthday and proudly bestowed the Order...
-
Infanta Sofía follows in sister Princess Leonor's footsteps breaking tradition with First Communion
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, received her First Holy Communion on Thursday, May 17. The ten-year-old...
-
Queen Letizia on mom duty dropping Princesses Leonor and Sofía off at first day of school
Queen Letizia took a break from her royal duties to drop her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía off at Santa Maria de los Rosales for their...