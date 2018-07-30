View Galleries
-
Queen Letizia recycles THIS chic polka dot dress yet again during stylish week out with King Felipe
A ladybug can’t change her spots and, apparently, neither can royalty! Queen Letizia proved that she loves a good polka dot dress when she rewore a...
-
King Felipe and Queen Letizia share a glimpse into their home life
Ahead of King Felipe's milestone 50th birthday on January 30, Spain's royal family has shared a rare glimpse at their life at home. A new...
-
Queen Letizia and Queen Sofía reunite after controversial Easter moment
After a controversial Easter mass together, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofía of Spain have publicly reunited for the first time. The royal pair put on...
-
Queen Letizia rewears pretty Carolina Herrera coat as dress alongside King Felipe at holiday parade
Queen Letizia maintained her status as an international style icon over the weekend while making a bright appearance at a military parade for Armed...
-
Queen Letizia adds feminine grace to power look while preparing for charity awards with King Felipe
Queen Letizia was her usual chic self while attending an important charity meeting for the Princess of Asturias Foundation with her husband King...