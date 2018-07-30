View 11 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia and her mini-me daughters join King Felipe for sweet and stylish summer photoshoot

The royal family are all doing this for the first time since January
The royal family are all doing this for the first time since January
© Getty Images

The Spanish royals basked in sunshine and coordinating style as they posed for their annual summer photoshoot while on holiday in Majorca, Spain on Sunday, July 29. Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, stepped out from their Royal Palace of La Almudaina in matching outfits and smiles. From sweet candid moments to stunning portraits, scroll through to see all the best official photos of Spain's first family on their 2018 vacation.

 

The fashionable foursome walked the palace grounds like a stone-paved runway as the cameras began to snap. They seamlessly complemented each other in the nautical hues of white and blue, further cementing their group title as one of the world's most stylish royal families. King Felipe lead the pack, showing his loved ones where to stop for photos.

© Getty Images

The ladies of the family were exceptionally lovely in summer dresses. Leonor, 12, opted for a blue Zara dress, matching her dad, while her little sister Sofía, 11, donned a white Massimo Dutti number that more overtly coordinated with her mom. 

© Getty Images

Meanwhile, their 45-year-old mom rocked one of her favorite designers: Hugo Boss. Keeping with the style of the simple white dress, she kept her makeup understated and accessorized with small, starfish-shaped earrings.

© Getty Images

The fashionista opted for Mint & Rose wedges, which sell for $100, to finish off her look. They served her well as she walked the grounds with her family, her husband pointing out sights for them to see.

© Getty Images

Happy trio! Letizia and mini-me her daugthers subtly matched in dresses featuring with cut-out designs.

© Getty Images

The girls looked on as their parents shared a loving look during the photo session. 

© Getty Images

During the shoot it was clear to see the royal couple's deep affection for their children. Here, the 50-year-old King shared a tender moment with Leonor.

© Getty Images

They are clearly happy to be on break and enjoying each other's company.

© Getty Images

What a view! Continuing to play the perfect tour guide, Felipe showed his family something out on the shimmering sea as they looked out from the balcony.

© Getty Images

What's that? The group peered down at Leonor as she chatted with them. 

© Getty Images

Picture-perfect! We want to frame this photo and hang it on our wall. The royal family definitely had a successful photoshoot.

