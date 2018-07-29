View 17 pics | Back to story

Relive Prince Charles and Princess Diana's iconic royal wedding

Princess Diana and Prince Charles engagement
Princess Diana and Prince Charles engagement

It's been 37 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer waltzed down the aisle of the stunning St Paul's Cathedral in London. Although their marriage ultimately ended in divorce, the royal wedding of Prince William and Prince Harry's future parents had all the makings of a fairy tale. From their sweet engagement to the luminous big day, scroll through this digital wedding album to see all the best moments and fun facts.

 

The Prince formally announced his engagement to 19-year-old aristocrat Diana Spencer on February 24,1981. The Queen's eldest son proposed with a diamond and sapphire ring during a private dinner at Buckingham palace. Decades later, the couple's son Prince William would pop the question to his longtime love Kate Middleton with the same beautiful gem.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding

Flash-forward to July 29, 1981: Diana became the first British citizen to marry an heir to the British throne in 300 years. The couple were married during a gorgeous ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Prince Diana wedding dad walk
Prince Diana wedding dad walk

The beautiful 20-year-old bride was escorted by her father Earl Spencer for the three-and-a-half minute walk down the aisle.

Princess Diana wedding dress
Princess Diana wedding dress

For her big day, Diana wore a stunning silk taffeta gown by Welsh designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The dress was embellished with pearls, sequins and antique lace and featured a 25-foot train – which was the longest in royal history!

Princess Diana wedding dress sketch
Princess Diana wedding dress sketch

An original sketch of the front and back of Diana's dress drawn by Elizabeth Emanuel.

royal wedding guests
royal wedding guests

Charles and his Princess were wed in front of a congregation of 3,500, which included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother.

Princess Diana wedding veil
Princess Diana wedding veil

Keeping with tradition, Diana's veil covered her face until Chales removed it. This symbolically consummated the marriage.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding cake
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding cake

Sweets on sweets! The royal couple had a whopping 27 wedding cakes for their big day — however, the official cake, which stood over five-feet tall, was made by David Avery, the head baker of the Naval Armed Forces. The cake featured Charles' coat of arms in addition to Diana's family crest and the pair's first name initials. The impressive dessert was topped off with roses, lilies of the valley and orchids.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding carriage
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding carriage

The newlyweds departed the cathedral to the refrain of Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance before taking an open-topped State landau to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince Charles and Princess Diana wedding
Queen Elizabeth at Prince Charles and Princess Diana wedding

Queen Elizabeth traveled from the cathedral to the palace with her new in-law, Earl Spencer, after the lavish ceremony.

Prince Philip at royal wedding
Prince Philip at royal wedding

The father of the groom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the mother of the bride, Frances Shand Kydd, rode together in an open carriage on their children's wedding day.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding crowd
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding crowd

Diana and Charles were escorted to the palace by the Household Cavalry as they waved to the immense crowd of well-wishers.

princess diana royal wedding photos
princess diana royal wedding photos

600,000 Spectators lined the streets of London, while an estimated 750 million people watched the event on television.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles official wedding portrait
Princess Diana and Prince Charles official wedding portrait

Group photo! After their wedding, Diana and Charles gathered with family in the throne room of Buckingham Palace.

 

Back row, left to right: Edward Vancutsen, Lord Nicholas Windsor, Sarah Jane Gaselee, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Andrew and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

Front row, left to right: Catherine Cameron, India Hicks and Clementine Hambro

The Prince and Princess of Wales wedding
The Prince and Princess of Wales wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding was attended by a number European royals including the crowned heads of Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Monaco.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding balcony
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding balcony

At ten minutes past one, Charles and Diana emerged on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their wedding party, along with Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother. There, they shared a public kiss, which was met by cheers from the excited crowd.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding wave
Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding wave

After their kiss, the newlyweds retired back inside the palace for toasts and a wedding breakfast for 120 guests.

