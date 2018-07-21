View 13 pics | Back to story

Belgium National Day! Queen Mathilde, Prince Philippe and their royal children celebrate in style

...
Belgium National Day with the birds
© WireImage

Belgium National Day with the birds

National Day of Belgium! The Belgian royal family annually celebrates the separation of their country from the Netherlands on July 21, but this year they seemed to up their style game while doing so. Queen Mathilde and King Philippe attended various events to mark the special day and were even joined by their gorgeous children, making a bright splash as a family before the world. Scroll through our gallery of photos to see all the best moments from the group's holiday weekend of outings.

 

Party in the park! The King and Queen stepped out sans their children later on in the day for more holiday events in Brussels Park. It seems they were entertained to some kind of circus parade at one point, which the crowds enjoyed as well, complete with: fuax miltary-dressed clowns and a wild geese march.

Belgium royals watch military parade
© Getty Images

Belgium royals watch military parade

Ealier on, the royals stepped out as a family of six to attend a special military parade (which they perched on their podium to watch) and mass.

Belgian royal family photo
© Getty Images

Belgian royal family photo

Squad goals! The stylish King and Queen had their impeccably dressed little princesses and princes by their side as they first stepped out to attend the Te Deum Mass and greet their public on National Day. Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore all looked summer chic in their weekend best, popping in Belgian hues of red and yellow.

Queen Mathilde red poppy dress
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde red poppy dress

Lady in red! The 45-year-old Queen was the picture of elegance in a stunning cherry red dress which called to mind her country's national flower - the common red poppy. She paired the striking ensemble with a perfectly matching hat, bag and heels.

 

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium royal family style
© Getty Images

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium royal family style

Taking a cue from her mother's holiday garb, Princess Elisabeth looked lovely in a floral-print number. Her modest dress also prominently featured the color red, with red poppy like adornments and a red sash at the waist. The 16-year-old royal paired her outfit with burgundy-colored heels and kept her hair down.

 

Queen Mathilde with Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde with Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel

Holiday trio! Prince Emmanuel joined his sister and mom for a sweet photo outside. The little Prince looked sharp, matching the other men of the family in blue.

 

Belgian royal fans on July national day
© Getty Images

Belgian royal fans on July national day

The royal family greeted the gathered supporters outside, receiving flowers and shaking their hands. Queen Mathilde expertly wore nude colored gloves for the moment.

 

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium royal fan greeting
© Getty Images

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium royal fan greeting

In a tender moment, Princess Elisabeth gave a wheelchair-bound fan a sweet kiss on the cheek.

 

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium

The stylish monarchs made their way into the Saint Gudule and Michel Cathedral. King Philippe made a regal appearance in a formal navy blue uniform.

 

Belgian royals at holiday national day mass
© Getty Images

Belgian royals at holiday national day mass

The lovely-looking family attended a traditional holiday service called the Te Deum Mass at the Saint Gudule and Michel Cathedral.

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe

On the eve of Belgium's National Day, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe made a royal visit to the Bal National festivities, an evening of holiday concerts in the Marolles neighborhood of Brussels.

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium royal style national day
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium royal style national day

The fashionista donned a black floral-print jumpsuit for the night out at the Bal Populaire at the Place Jeu de Balles.

 

Queen Mathilde floral print dress
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde floral print dress

Mathilde and Philippe kicked off their busy weekend of celebrations with the Prelude to the National Day Concert at Palais des Beaux-Arts on July 20 in Brussels, Belgium. The 45-year-old royal sizzled in a burnt orange satin gown that featured a high neckline with a teardrop opening in the center. 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

