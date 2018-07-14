View 14 pics | Back to story

...
Palace party! Crown Princess Victoria turns 41 with a royal family bash straight out of a fairy tale

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden rang in her 41st birthday with a gorgeous public celebration on Saturday, July 14. The Duchess of Västergötland stepped out with her royal family to mark her special day with their country's people. Ever the fashionista, Victoria made for a stunning appearance as she gave a speech, accepted gifts from fans, posed for photos and more during the outdoor event at Solliden Palace. Scroll through our pictures to see all of the best moments from Victoria's lovely day! 

 

Crown Princess Victoria was joined by her husband Prince Daniel, their two children: Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, and her parents: Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf for the special occasion in Oland, Sweden. The stylish sixsome waved to crowds of gathered fans as they stepped outside the palace walls.

 

King Carl Gustaf speech for Crown Princess Victoria birthday
© Getty Images

King Carl Gustaf speech for Crown Princess Victoria birthday

The King's speech! Victoria looked on lovingly as her father King Carl Gustaf made a speech in her honor. The distinguished 72-year-old looked summery in a cream suit jacket and white pants, matching his grandchildren.

 

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations

The birthday girl opted to wear a floral print midi dress that featured long sleeves and ruffle detailing. She tended to her children during her father's speech, appearing content to have them by her side.

 

Queen Silvia with grandchildren at palace
© Getty Images

Queen Silvia with grandchildren at palace

Queen Silvia jumped into grandma mode as she looked after Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar so their mom could address the crowd.

 

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations

The heir apparent, who swept her chocolate locks up into her trademark chignon, said a few words to attendees.

 

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday celebrations

After that, the royals got up close and personal with their supporters, taking to the palace grounds to greet them.

 

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday gifts
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria's 41st birthday gifts

Princess Victoria was all smiles as she accepted birthday gifts from fans with her love Prince Daniel, who looked dapper in a suit, by her side.

 

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday
© Getty Images

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday

Prince Oscar was clearly on his own schedule, breaking away from the family to play!

 

Prince Oscar cutest photos
© Getty Images

Prince Oscar cutest photos

The two-year-old Duke ran around the palace green, chasing after a bright ball.

 

Prince Oscar of Sweden cutest photos
© Getty Images

Prince Oscar of Sweden cutest photos

He looked adorable in a white button-down shirt, sand-colored knickers and suspenders, and white sneakers.

 

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday
© Getty Images

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday

Daddy Daniel soon joined in on the fun, making for a sweet father-son moment.

 

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday
© Getty Images

Prince Oscar plays soccer on mom Princess Victoria's birthday

Water break! It seems his dad convinced him to slow down and hydrate on the sunny day.

 

Princess Estelle of Sweden photos
© Getty Images

Princess Estelle of Sweden photos

While Victoria got through the heaps of well-wishers, Daniel kept a watchful eye on their children. He looked on as Princess Estelle, 6, who was lovely in a white summer dress, posed by a gorgeous fountain.

 

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden photos
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden photos

Victoria and Daniel had a delightful time out with their family. The eldest of two children, Victoria married former personal trainer Daniel Westerling in 2010 after a long courtship.

 

