Watching Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle react at Wimbledon together is our new favorite hobby

...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
Royal sisters! The world looked on as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made their high-anticipated appearance together at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14. And lucky for the world, watching the Duchesses watch the Ladies' Singles Final match proved to be very exciting. Scroll through our gallery to see all the best photos of Kate and Meghan in the stands reacting to the big tournament!

 

THEY WERE FULLY INVESTED

The Duchess of Sussex, who was thought to be attending to cheer on her friend Serena Williams, brought along the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the championships take place. Both of the ladies immediately were into the match and in awe of the athletes below from the second they took their seats in the royal box.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2018
Making for excellent fans, the 36-year-olds focused on every move.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle photos from Wimbledon 2018
THE ROYAL 'OH NO!'

Kate and Meghan were certainly not shy about hiding their facial expressions, visibly nervous when the match wasn't going to their way.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
Despite their concerns, the royal pair clearly tried to stay positive throughout. They kept their attention on the match, just like fellow spectactor Billie Jean King (who can be seen behind Kate).

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
While it was all in good fun, sometimes the concern just got too real.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle watch Wimbledon 2018
THE WIMBLEDON WOW

Delighted Duchess! We're guessing that Serena Williams did something amazing here, because her bestie Meghan could not contain her excitement.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
THE TRADEMARK ROYAL CLAPS

Both Kate and Meghan flaunted their royal clapping skills throughout the match, looking lovely in the stands.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
DUCHESS DISCUSSION BREAK

The duo looked like two best friends while watching, turning to chat with each other throughout the match. Sidenote: that man in the back is all of us trying to eavesdrop.

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon 2018
THE LOOK OF LOVE

It's clear that Kate and Meghan have a lot of affection for each other. Overall, the royals seemed like they spent a wonderful day watching Wimbledon together.

 

