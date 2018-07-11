View 9 pics | Back to story

Prince William's love for soccer started at a young age: Here's the proof

...
© Getty Images

When it comes to soccer, there’s no denying that Prince William is one of the biggest fans around! The Duke of Cambridge became the President of the Football Association in 2006 — taking over the role from his uncle the Duke of York. At the time, Kate Middleton’s husband said, “I am really excited to be taking up this role. Football is a game I love playing and watching. It is also the national sport and generates extraordinary passions among millions of people.” Through the years, William has shown his excitement for the sport, playing at engagements and also attending matches. Now as the future King cheers on England in the 2018 World Cup, take a look at the royal dad-of-three’s best soccer moments….

 

Long before becoming president of the Football Association, Prince William was a two-year-old kicking a soccer ball around the grounds of his home, Kensington Palace. 

 

© Getty Images

William could not contain his excitement as he trained with soccer players at Buckingham Palace in 2013 to mark the Football Association’s 150th anniversary.

 

© Getty Images

William showed off his fancy footwear at a Charlton Athletics Football Team training session in New Eltham in 2005.

 

© Getty Images

While he wasn’t on the field, the Duke of Cambridge could not hide his feelings watching his team England play against Slovakia during the UEFA EURO 2016.

 

© Getty Images

Bend it like Cambridge! The Duke took a penalty kick during his visit to the Football for Peace Global Initiative in Birmingham, England back in 2015.

 

© Getty Images

An 18-year-old William had the eye of a tiger as he captained his team in the semi-final of an inter-house football tournament held at his school Eton.

 

© Getty Images

Nothing gets by him! Kate Middleton’s husband took on the role of goalie during a kick-about with the Lionesses and local girls team from the Wildcats Girls Football program in 2017.

 

© Getty Images

The royal dad-of-three looked like a natural playing soccer during his visit to Bacon's College in 2012.

 

© Getty Images

Look at him go! The avid soccer fan participated in the FA's Hat-Trick project at West Gate Community College Centre for Sport in 2007.

 

