Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Ireland: All the best photos from their first tour together




Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on their first official royal trip together after their May wedding. The newlyweds traveled to Dublin on Tuesday, July 10 to kick off their two-day Ireland visit, where they intended to immerse themselves in the culture and history of Dublin, specifically: local sports, the arts and entrepreneurship. From their glamorous touchdown to all the stops on their itinerary, click through our gallery to see the best photos of the Duke and Duchess' trip!

 

Day Two 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who dazzled in Roland Mouret, started their second day with a visit to meet Ireland's President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain.

 

The couple was also welcomed by their dogs Bród and Síoda. One pup in particular seemed to take a liking to the Duchess of Sussex and stayed close by her during their greeting.

 

Meghan is known to be a huge dog lover and had two dogs while living in Canada. The Duchess' pup Guy even made the move to England. Speaking about her pups in her engagement interview, she said: "I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while... I think he's doing just fine."

 

Prince Harry and Meghan signed the visitor's book. The Duchess let her husband go first and then she took her turn. They signed it Harry and Meghan.

 

Prince Harry joked that his wife has better handwriting than him as they both signed the book. Meghan used to be a professional calligrapher and even did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations.

 

Ding dong! The royal couple rang the Peace Bell as the president and his wife looked on. The bell was installed in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement.

 

Meghan and Harry changed out of their more formal attire for a visit to the Croke Park museum, home of Ireland's largest sporting organization, the Gaelic Athletic Association.

 

As Harry and Meghan looked at the memorabilia, Harry shared his excitement for England being in the semi-finals of the World Cup. When asked by a reporter if soccer was coming home, he said: "Most definitely!"

 

Meghan had the perfect business casual attire in Givenchy. The royal accessorized with Sarah Flint pumps and a clutch and kept her hair in loose waves.

 

Look of love! The couple had a sweet PDA moment when they held hands with one another while walking across the field at Croke Park. During their visit, the pair met players involved in community outreach projects and visited the museum, and looked to be in good spirits as they chatted to one another.

 

Prince Harry and Megan had a good time meeting players who are involved in community outreach projects at Croke Park.

 

The Duchess was a good sport when three-year-old Walter Cullen was mesmerized by her and couldn't help but touch her face.

 

The three-year-old was so smitten that he continued to touch her face, which Meghan didn't seem to mind.

 

Goal! Prince Harry paid close attention (while Meghan seemed amused) to a soccer game during their visit.

 

Meghan made a couple of fans happy when she walked over to them and checked out a postcard they had during their visit to Trinity College in Dublin.

 

The Duke and Duchess did a walkabout and revealed that Dublin was Meghan's favorite city. Her husband joked that they would have to return in disguise to make the most of it. 

 

The pair spent 20 minutes shaking hands in Trinity College’s Parliament Square, and one well-wisher who spoke to Meghan said: "She said hello and asked us what our names are. She's really nice."

 

Meghan had a nice collection of sunflowers and other flowers that she was given by bystanders on her and Harry's first royal trip as a married couple.

 

The cobblestone didn't slow Meghan down as she walked perfectly in heels during a visit to see Irish sculptor Rowan Gillespie's Famine Memorial statues in Dublin.

 

Meghan got hands on during a demonstration at the interactive Epic Museum. The exhibit told the story of the 10 million Irish people who emigrated around the world.

 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

Prince Harry and Meghan were special guests during the Coder Dojo seventh birthday celebration in Dublin. The program encourages young kids to get involved and provides free coding clubs for kids.

 

During the celebratory visit, the Duke and Duchess met young coders and had a look at various projects. The 33-year-old Duke was so impressed with the children's work, he noted: “These children are so impressive - I can’t even work an excel spreadsheet.”

 

Day One

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official royal touchdown together at the Dublin Airport. "We welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to @DublinAirport as they begin their first international visit #RoyalVisitIreland," the airport wrote on their official page.

 

Photo: Twitter/@DublinAirport

Meghan looked as stylish as ever, wearing a fitted-green dress by one of her favorite designer's Givenchy. She accessorized her travel look with a Strathberry Mid tote in tan, sweeping her hair up into a low ponytail and her makeup natural.

 

Harry, who appeared happy and relaxed by his wife's side, looked dapper in a tailored suit. 

 

Power trio! The Duke and Duchess were greeted by Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the start of their two-day visit.

 

Leo took to Twitter share this cellphone photo along with his excitement at hosting the royals for their first stop, writing: "Pleasure to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Government Buildings at the start of their visit to Ireland."

 

Photo: Twitter/@campaignforleo

The happy couple walked along the scenic grounds of Dublin government buildings with politician Leo, who gave them a warm welcome.

 

Official sign in! Harry and Meghan signed the visitors book in the office of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the start of their two-day visit to Ireland. 

 

