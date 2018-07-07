View 45 pics | Back to story

King Felipe sailing
© WireImage

King Felipe sailing

All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

 

A King and a captain! After being spotted training a day prior, King Felipe VI of Spain sailed the seas during the 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup. 

King Felipe and Spanish royals sail
© Getty Images

King Felipe and Spanish royals sail

All aboard! King Felipe boarded the Aifos yacht for 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup training day at Puerto Pi on July 29 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The 50-year-old monarch looked casual in swimwear and shades.

Princess Elena Spanish royals sailing photos
© Getty Images

Princess Elena Spanish royals sailing photos

Felipe's older sister Princess Elena was also spotted setting sail. She was joined by her daugther Victoria Federica Marichalar Borbon at the Royal Nautic Club.

Spanish royal family summer photoshoot
© Getty Images

Spanish royal family summer photoshoot

The Spanish royals basked in sunshine and coordinating style as they posed for their annual summer photoshoot while on holiday in Majorca, Spain on Sunday, July 29. Queen LetiziaKing Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, stepped out from their Royal Palace of La Almudaina in matching outfits and smiles.

Zara Tindall polo club day
© WireImage

Zara Tindall polo club day

Zara Tindall was all bundled up at the 2018 International Day Polo at The Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 28 in Windsor, England. The event is considered one of the most high profile events on the British summer calendar.

Zara Tindall polo club day
© WireImage

Zara Tindall polo club day

The 37-year-old royal seemed to have a wonderful time as she helped award polo winners later on in the event.

Prince Charles fighter jet visit - royal photos
© Getty Images

Prince Charles fighter jet visit - royal photos

Prince Charles sat in the cockpit of a F-35 fighter jet during his visit to 617 Squadron, the UK's first F-35 Lightning Squadron based at RAF Marham on July 27 in Marham near Kings Lynn, Norfolk, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at polo
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at polo

A winning smooch! The Duke and Duchess shared a sweet public display of affection as they attended the Sentebale Polo Cup together on July 27. Prince Harry couldn't resist puckering up for a kiss on the lips with his wife Meghan as he celebrated his team's victory at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert dance at the 70th Red Cross Gala
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert dance at the 70th Red Cross Gala

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert danced the night away at the 70th Red Cross Gala on July 27. The 40-year-old former Olympic swimmer looked spectacular in a scalloped Versace gown that featured a draped beading at the neckline. Her husband looked dapper in a cream jacket, black pants and a burgundy bow tie.

Prince Harry and Elton John
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Elton John

Prince Harry was reunited with his mother Princess Diana’s dear friend Sir Elton John in Amsterdam on July 24. The Duke of Sussex and the Can You Feel the Love Tonight singer launched the Menstar Coalition to Promote HIV Testing & Treatment of Men.

 

“We succeed when we put people at the heart of our strategies – when we harness the huge potential of people living with HIV to help guide the delivery of services,” Harry said during the AIDs 2018 conference. “When we create platforms for young people to shape and direct the services they rely on.”

 

Princess Mako of Japan in Brazil
© Getty Images

Princess Mako of Japan in Brazil

The butterfly effect! Princess Mako of Japan posed with the deputy director of the Museum of Zoology of the University of Sao Paulo, Marcelo Duarte da Silva, during a visit to the museum in Brazil, on July 24.

 

The Princess is in the country to celebrate 110th anniversary of the first wave of Japanese immigration to Brazil.

 

Prince Felix of Denmark birthday photo

Prince Felix of Denmark birthday photo

Prince Felix of Denmark celebrated his 16th birthday on July 22. The palace marked the occasion with a set of new official portraits.

 

Photo: Steen Brogaard

Prince Felix 16th birthday photo with Prince Nikolai

Prince Felix 16th birthday photo with Prince Nikolai

Model behavior! For his photos, Felix took some modeling tips from his older brother, Prince Nikolai, who posed for a picture with him.

 

Photo: Steen Brogaard

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Barack Obama

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Barack Obama

Princess Charlene of Monaco was all smiles as she met Barack Obama on July 17 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Monaco royal and the former POTUS were joined by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Zulu King during the 16th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture. 

 

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais princier

Princess Elena of Spain horse ride
© Getty Images

Princess Elena of Spain horse ride

Princess Elena of Spain soared during the CSI Casas Novas Horse Jumping Competition on July 21 in A Coruna, Spain. The Duchess of Lugo flaunted some serious skills during day 2 of the event.

 

Norway royals celebrate Crown Prince Haakon birthday
© Getty Images

Norway royals celebrate Crown Prince Haakon birthday

Family photo! Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon (top row, second in from the left) commemorated his 45th birthday by taking some gorgeous pictures with his family, including: Princess Martha Louise, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Maud Angelica Behn, Prince Sverre Magnus, Queen Sonja and King Harald V in Makeroy near Tjome, Norway. Their royal pup even got in on the scenic action!

 

Norway royals celebrate Crown Prince Haakon birthday
© Getty Images

Norway royals celebrate Crown Prince Haakon birthday

The royal also got a lovely shot with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and kids, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

 

Prince Andrew watches golf
© Getty Images

Prince Andrew watches golf

The rain never bothered me anyway! Prince Andrew didn't seem to let the weather ruin his sunny disposition as he chatted with a TV commentator during the second round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

 

Princess Mako of Japan in Brazil
© Getty Images

Princess Mako of Japan in Brazil

Let it grow! Japan's Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, watered the soil after planting a pau brasil tree at the Japanese Garden at the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro, in Rio, Brazil, on July 18. The pau brasil is the country's national tree and from where it gets its name. Her emperor, grandfather did the same during his 1967 visit.

 

Princess Mako arrived in the South American country to help mark the 110th anniversary of the first waves of Japanese immigration to Brazil. 

 

Princess Mako Christ the Redeemer
© Getty Images

Princess Mako Christ the Redeemer

The Princess also stopped by the country's famous art deco statue: Christ the Redeemer.

 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in Bailen style
© Getty Images

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in Bailen style

Queen Letizia, who donned a rather familiar polka dress, and her husband King Felipe VI helped commemorate the Battle of Bailén, which took place 210 years ago, in the southern town.

 

Queen Letizia cute moment with little girl
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia cute moment with little girl

While greeting their royal fans there, Queen Letizia shared a very sweet moment with a little girl.

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening

Roar! Queen Mathilde of Belgium was joined by Foreign Minster Didier Reynders at the official opening of the Africa Museum Exhibition at the Egmont Palace on July 18 in Brussels. 

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening style
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening style

Golden girl! The 45-year-old royal turned heads in a gold leaf-printed pantsuit that matched her earrings and honey-dipped hair.

 

Danish royals summer 2018 photocall

Danish royals summer 2018 photocall

The Danish royals gathered for their annual summer photo at Grasten Palace. It was the first time the royals have marked the start of their summer holidays without Frederik's father Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away in February.

 

Crown Princess Mary looked picture perfect in a white button down and midi skirt while her husband was the epitome of summer cool in teal shorts. The couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, were joined by Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven.

 

Photo: Frank Cilius, Ritzau Scanpix 

Belgium royals World Cup team meeting
© Getty Images

Belgium royals World Cup team meeting

Queen Mathilde and her husband King Philippe of Belgium welcomed the Red Devils, the Belgium international football team, on July 15 after they returned from playing in the World Cup in Russia.

 

Belgium royals World Cup team meeting
© Getty Images

Belgium royals World Cup team meeting

Team photo! Belgium's King and Queen posed for a picture with their nation's team players at the Royal castle in Laeken.

 

Prince Harry Charity Polo Match
© Getty Images

Prince Harry Charity Polo Match

While his wife Meghan Markle was turning heads at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton, Prince Harry was tearing up the polo field. The 33-year-old royal participated in the Xerjoff Royal Charity Polo Cup 2018 in Newbury, England.

 

Prince Harry Charity Polo Match win
© Getty Images

Prince Harry Charity Polo Match win

It seems he and his teammates did well too. Harry posed with Malcolm Borwick, Harald Link and Simon Holland while holding a shiny trophy after the game.

 

Duchess Camilla photos
© Getty Images

Duchess Camilla photos

Royal Colonel! Continuing her busy week of royal engagements, Duchess Camilla addressed the crowd at the New Normandy Barracks on July 12 in Aldershot, England. 

 

Princess Madeleine of Spain

Princess Madeleine of Spain

Mommy-daughter matching! Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a sweet summer moment with her baby Adrienne. "4 month ago this little angel was born! We are so thankful for her," she wrote along with this photo of the duo wearing matching white and pale blue outfits.

Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits scouts
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits scouts

Laughing out loud! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands seemed to have a blast while visiting scouting group Hubertus Brandaan for the start of the international scouting event Roverway in Voorburg on July 10.

 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits scouts
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits scouts

The 47-year-old royal looked lovely as she arrived at the event in a sophisticated beige top and white pleated skirt, which she expertly paired with matching chic heels.

 

Princess Astrid of Belgium new rose species photo
© Getty Images

Princess Astrid of Belgium new rose species photo

Stop and smell the roses! Princess Astrid of Belgium took in the lovely scent of a new species of roses, which was developed by Pepinieres et Roseraies Georges Delbard, specifically, with her in mind. The flower was named after the 56-year-old daughter of King Albert II and Queen Paola during a ceremony at the Belgian Royal Palace, in Brussels, on July 9.

 

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William

Formal Friday! The Duke of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth stepped out in quite the matching ensembles on July 6. As the royals attended the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, they looked extra regal in heavy deep green velvet capes.

 

According to the royal family's official Twitter, their accessories alone were cholk-full of symbolism: "The collar consists of a gold & enamel chain, representing a single thistle & 4 interlinked sprigs of rue, with an enamelled badge featuring St Andrew who carries the cross of his matrydom."

 

"The Star features a silver saltire & the central gold medallion contains an enamel thistle within a green border inscribed with the motto 'Nemo me Impune Lacessit' (No one harms me with impunity)," they added with another tweet. 

 

Princess Anne Edinburgh
© Getty Images

Princess Anne Edinburgh

Looking equally ornate, Princess Anne also accompanied the pair for the service in Edinburgh, as two new knights were installed in St. Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh city center. The ceremony takes place ever other year to celebrate the highest honor of chivalry in Scotland, which recognizes men and women for their public service, according to the official royal website.

 

King Felipe and Obama

King Felipe and Obama

Museum buddies! Former President Barack Obama accompanied King Felipe VI of Spain on a private tour of the Reina Sofia modern art museum in Madrid on July 7. There, the pair admired masterpieces from the likes of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali.

 

Obama and King Felipe spent time admiring Picasso's famous 1937 work of art "Guernica" (pictured here). The piece depicts the aftermath of the bombing of the town of Guernica in Spain's Basque region carried out by Italian and Nazi German planes on the petition of Spanish nationalist forces during the Civil War.

 

Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey

King Felipe and Obama at museum

King Felipe and Obama at museum

According to the Spain's royal palace, the King gifted Obama with a book about the iconic artwork.

 

Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey

King Felipe gift for Obama at museum

King Felipe gift for Obama at museum

Inside he inscribed a kind message to the US politician that described Picasso's painting as "a tireless icon of the most universal art".

 

Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey

Prince Albert in Egypt
© Getty Images

Prince Albert in Egypt

Walk like an Egyptian! Prince Albert II of Monaco got a good look at the Psusennes sarcophagus at Grimaldi Forum on July 6 in Monaco. Seen from left to right: Rania El Mashat, Ministry of Tourism of Egypt, SEM Khaled Elanany, Ministry of Antiquities of Egypt, the Prince and Christiane Ziegler, expertise of exhibition curator.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat with young leaders

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat with young leaders

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her Duke wearing a chic yellow dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell for the Commonwealth Youth Forum reception on Thursday, July 5. Prince Harry’s wife, who since saying "I do" had been favoring blushing tones, looked sunny in the now-sold out sleeveless boat-neck midi dress that originally retailed for $1,495.

 

The former actress, 36, teamed the crepe sheath frock designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist with Adina Reyter three diamond earrings and nude pumps. Meghan styled her dark tresses up into a bun, while wearing subtle makeup for the occasion held at London’s Marlborough House.

 

Queen Letizia soccer jersey
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia soccer jersey

Put her in coach! Queen Letizia received her very own personalized soccer jersey on Thursday, July 5. The Spanish U-17 women's national soccer team, who won the 2018 European title of their category in May, presented Her Majesty with the gift at Zarzuela Palace. The Queen’s jersey matched the team’s colors of red and gold and featured her named “Letizia” emblazoned on the back with the number “10.” Letizia proudly held up the jersey as she posed for photos with the team and coaching staff.

 

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima received a royal welcome to Curaçao for Dia di Bandera celebrations on July 2. The Dutch monarchs traveled to the Caribbean to mark the "Day of the Flag", which celebrates when the first island council of Curaçao met.

 

Dutch royals celebration
© Getty Images

Dutch royals celebration

The pair seemed to have a great time at the celebration, greeting local performers during the festivities.

 

Japanese royals
© Getty Images

Japanese royals

Less than a week after the Imperial Household Agency announced that Japan’s Princess Ayako will marry a commoner named Kei Moriya, the couple attended a press conference on Monday, July 2, to officially confirm their engagement.  The smitten pair laughed and smiled alongside each other as they spoke to the press about the proposal, which involved a delayed answer.

 

