The Danish royals gathered for their annual summer photo at Grasten Palace. It was the first time the royals have marked the start of their summer holidays without Frederik's father Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away in February.
Crown Princess Mary looked picture perfect in a white button down and midi skirt while her husband was the epitome of summer cool in teal shorts. The couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, were joined by Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven.
Photo: Frank Cilius, Ritzau Scanpix