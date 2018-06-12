Sweden has a case of royal baby fever! Over the last several years, the country has welcomed seven little princes and princesses. With Princess Adrienne being in the spotlight at her christening, scroll through to see King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's adorable grandchildren.
Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, Kungahuset.se
Princess Adrienne – Born March 9, 2017
The youngest member of the Swedish royal family, and Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill’s third child made her grand debut on March 9. Princess Adrienne’s birth came with a special announcement that read: “We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister.” Shortly after the announcement, the palace shared the first image of the sleeping Princess.
Photo: Christopher O'Neill
Following her birth, Adrienne made a couple appearances on her mother's social media page. In an adorable set of pictures, the little Princess slept as she was cradled by her parents. Adrienne had her first public outing alongside her family, during her christening on June 8.
© Getty Images
Prince Gabriel – Born August 31, 2017
When Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their new baby boy, a statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well."
Carl Philip spoke to local press after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming."
Photo: Prince Carl Philip
Just five days after his birth, his dad shared this photo of a sleeping Gabriel Carl Walther that was taken at their home Villa Solbacken. The Duke of Dalarna recently made an appearance looking like quite the big boy during his little cousin Princess Adrienne's christening.
© Getty Images
Prince Alexander - Born April 19, 2016
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their first chid less than a year after tying the knot. Shortly after his birth, the couple opened up about the joys of parenthood. “It's amazing," Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam. “Having children changes your whole life.” She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl admitted that being a father is "absolutely amazing and wonderful."
Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden
Sofia and Carl announced their second pregnancy in March of 2017 with a tender family portrait. Alexander gave a toothy smile for the camera as his mom adoringly gazed on.
Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden
Prince Oscar – Born March 2, 2016
Princess Estelle's little brother was born at Karolinska Hospital. Following Oscar's birth, his proud father Prince Daniel told reporters, "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!" Prior to his arrival, Crown Princess Victoria admitted that her daughter wasn’t very excited at the idea of becoming a big sister. She confessed, “What [Estelle] really wants is a hamster!"
Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden
Proud big sister Princess Estelle cradled her brother Prince Oscar in a 2016 photo released in honor of Sweden's National Day.
Photo: Kate Gabor, Kungahuset.se
Prince Nicolas – Born June 15, 2015
Unlike his older child — Princess Leonore — Christopher O'Neill admitted in a 2016 documentary titled The Year with the Royal Family that his son Nicolas is “a gentle soul.” The little Prince is also a fan of reading. Princess Madeleine revealed, “He has always loved books! So when you cannot find [Nicolas], then he’s sitting with a little book himself, up and down, like he was trying to look into it. It’s very fun, so he will probably be a bookworm!”
Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, The Royal Court, Sweden
Princess Leonore – Born February 20, 2014
Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their first child in 2014. The little Princess was born in New York, the year after her parents' spectacular wedding in Sweden. The toddler's father admitted in the royal family’s documentary that one of the first words he learned in Swedish was kanin, meaning rabbit, “Because that’s Leonore’s little thing.” Discussing their "outgoing" daughter, Madeleine said, “We can't live without the kanin. [Leonore] has a special rabbit and she can’t sleep without it. If we don’t find kanin were not going to go to bed that night.” Unlike her "gentle" baby brother, Madeleine has said, "Leonore has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”
Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, The Royal Court, Sweden
Twinning in white ensembles, Princess Estelle sweetly placed a kiss on her then-baby cousin Princess Leonore's forehead.
Photo: H.K.H. Kronprinsessan Victoria, kungahuset.se
Princess Estelle – Born February 23, 2012
The heir to the Swedish throne was the first grandchild for King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Estelle's father Prince Daniel has previously revealed that his young daughter is “a competitive little person.” He added, “I think she's inherited that from Mom and Dad." She's also a better skier than her father. Crown Princess Victoria's husband admitted, "[Estelle is] much better than me. She's been out on the slopes every season during the past couple of years."
Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court, Sweden