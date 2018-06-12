READ MORE +

Prince Gabriel – Born August 31, 2017

When Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their new baby boy, a statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well."

Carl Philip spoke to local press after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming."

Photo: Prince Carl Philip