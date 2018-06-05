READ MORE +

She’s smart

Talita along with her royal cousin Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece joined Georgetown University’s freshman class in 2017. The college student had the support of her parents — Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg and Alexandra von Fürstenberg — as she moved into the prestigious university in Washington, D.C. At the time, DVF commemorated her granddaughter’s new chapter with a sweet message that read: “Have a joyful, interesting, successful new journey Talita ! Go for it !”

Speaking to Vogue UK in 2018, Talita confessed, “I definitely do want to go into fashion – design and styling really interests me. At the moment [DVF Chief Design Officer] Nathan and I are working on a little TVF for DVF collection. I can balance it with school.”

