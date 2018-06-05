Say hola! to your new royal obsession. Prince Egon von Fürstenberg and Diane Von Furstenberg’s granddaughter Princess Talita Natasha von Fürstenberg has quickly become one of our favorite young royals thanks to her beauty, style and brains. The 19-year-old, who studies at Georgetown University since graduating from Los Angeles' Brentwood School in 2017, is the daughter of DVF’s son Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg and his ex-wife Alexandra von Fürstenberg. From jet-setting around Europe to her impeccable fashion credentials and curated Instagram page, click through to see why we love Princess Olympia of Greece’s cousin...
Photos: Instagram/Getty Images
She’s smart
Talita along with her royal cousin Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece joined Georgetown University’s freshman class in 2017. The college student had the support of her parents — Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg and Alexandra von Fürstenberg — as she moved into the prestigious university in Washington, D.C. At the time, DVF commemorated her granddaughter’s new chapter with a sweet message that read: “Have a joyful, interesting, successful new journey Talita ! Go for it !”
Speaking to Vogue UK in 2018, Talita confessed, “I definitely do want to go into fashion – design and styling really interests me. At the moment [DVF Chief Design Officer] Nathan and I are working on a little TVF for DVF collection. I can balance it with school.”
She's stylish
Given her designer grandmother, Diane von Furstenberg, it’s no surprise that Talita is a budding fashionista. The Paris Fashion Week regular has previously described her style as “California casual” — though she has stepped out in a number of head-turning designer looks over the years. Talita’s fashion was no doubt influenced by her glamorous mother Alexandra von Fürstenberg — one of the three famous Miller sisters (Pia Getty and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal) who were the epitome of high society in the ‘90s. The brunette beauty’s style has landed her on the cover of Tatler in the past and in the pages of Teen Vogue, which she interned for back in 2013.
She has a sweet tooth
The Princess could not pass up a delectable rainbow cake filled with sprinkles ahead of her birthday in 2018. When she’s not dining on festive cakes, Talita likes to take her sweet tooth to Milan for gelato, which she calls “mi amore.”
She’s stands up for what she believes in
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal’s niece took to the streets of D.C. for the 2018 Women’s March. The young activist posed with a friend in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Attached tot he empowering photo, Talita penned: “GIRL POWER," adding numerous pink heart emojis. According to reports, she worked as an intern for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016.
She loves to travel
Talita has racked up plenty of frequent flyer miles throughout the years! The college student often shares snapshots of her travels whether she is taking in the sites of Paris or soaking up rays with her family in Harbour Island. In May of 2018 alone, the budding style icon visited Ibiza, the Balearic Islands and Utah before traveling to Austria and the Sea of Galilee in early June.
She’s not afraid to get silly
Talita might be royal, but that doesn't mean she cannot have fun! DVF’s granddaughter took a load off her feet after the 2018 Met Gala and sat on red carpet (image on the right). The Princess isn’t shy about posting goofy photos of herself having a good time.
She’s family-oriented
Aside from having a strong relationship with her paternal grandmother, Talita is close with her siblings, parents and step-parents. The Princess’ mom and dad, who also share son Tassilo Egon Maximilian, split in 2002 and have since remarried — Dax Miller and Ali Kay Parker. Despite parting ways, the modern family spends quality time with each other.