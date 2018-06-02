All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
Queen Elizabeth spent the 65th anniversary of her coronation at the races! The monarch took to the Epsom Races on Saturday, June 2, looking pretty in a floral ensemble. Her Majesty beamed as she made her way into the event, where she was greeted with a curtsey from racecourse director Julia Budd. She later met up with her racing manager, John Warren.
The Queen, who is famously passionate about racing, was surely looking forward to her day out - where other racegoers included Elizabeth Hurley, Dame Helen Mirren and Millie Mackintosh.
The Queen arrived at Epsom Racecourse with a lovely lilac overcoat and beaming smile.
Seated near the Queen was TV 'royal' Elizabeth Hurley. The actress, who looked stunning in a pink dress and matching oversized hat, sat behind racecourse director Julia Budd.
Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien posed for pictures during a farewell call made by Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on June 2.
King Felipe VI looked on as Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took his oath during the swearing in ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace on June 02 in Madrid. The new Spanish Prime Minister is an atheist and therefore without a bible or crucifix took the oath of office to protect Spain’s constitution.
A day earlier, King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia, who looked to be her usual chic self, attended an important charity meeting for the Princess of Asturias Foundation.
