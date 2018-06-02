READ MORE +

All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

Queen Elizabeth spent the 65th anniversary of her coronation at the races! The monarch took to the Epsom Races on Saturday, June 2, looking pretty in a floral ensemble. Her Majesty beamed as she made her way into the event, where she was greeted with a curtsey from racecourse director Julia Budd. She later met up with her racing manager, John Warren.

The Queen, who is famously passionate about racing, was surely looking forward to her day out - where other racegoers included Elizabeth Hurley, Dame Helen Mirren and Millie Mackintosh.

© Getty Images