Queen Maxima of The Netherlands traveled to India for a three-day visit in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. One of the focuses of the Dutch royal’s visit was on India’s pioneering role in inclusive finance. During her trip abroad, King Willem-Alexander's wife explored the streets of India, visited a cricket factory, met with locals and much more. Click through for highlights from Maxima’s colorful royal visit.

Day 3

On the third day of her visit (May 30) to India, the Dutch Queen met with lunch box-carriers, locally known as Dabbawallas, in Mumbai. Maxima opted for a chic blue dress and statement necklace.

