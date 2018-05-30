Queen Maxima of The Netherlands traveled to India for a three-day visit in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. One of the focuses of the Dutch royal’s visit was on India’s pioneering role in inclusive finance. During her trip abroad, King Willem-Alexander's wife explored the streets of India, visited a cricket factory, met with locals and much more. Click through for highlights from Maxima’s colorful royal visit.
Day 3
On the third day of her visit (May 30) to India, the Dutch Queen met with lunch box-carriers, locally known as Dabbawallas, in Mumbai. Maxima opted for a chic blue dress and statement necklace.
Watch out! Maxima ducked as she quickly got out of the way of carriers carrying lunch boxes. The workers are responsible for getting lunches to other workers throughout the day in an impressive system unique to India.
The selfie Queen! Maxima posed for a selfie with employees while out in Mumbai.
Day 2
Her Majesty strolled the streets of Meerut, India on May 29. Maxima donned a vibrant yellow skirt and a taupe top as she made her way to a cricket factory.
Maxima looked like a pro holding a cricket ball and bat at the factory, which got a loan from Aye Finance. Aye Finance services small companies in Northern India to help them grow.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' wife shared a laugh with a female employee at the factory.
Queen Maxima intently watched as a worker made a cricket ball at the facility in Meerut.
The Queen, who is originally from Argentina, happily greeted a local while in Meerut.
Members of the community came out to catch a glimpse of the royal during her visit to the ancient city.
Later in the day, Her Majesty visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, where she was presented with a stunning bouquet of red roses.
Maxima received a traditional bindi upon her arrival to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Queen Maxima proudly showed off her bindi alongside the hotel's staff.
Day 1
Queen Maxima kicked off her trip on May 28. The Dutch royal participated in a UN meeting in Delhi and also met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mom-of-three looked stunning in a blue dress, while sweeping her blonde locks up into a ponytail.
