Just a week after Britain's gorgeous royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Danish royals gifted the world with another lavish event to fawn over: Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday gala. After earlier public celebrations, Queen Margrethe hosted over 350 guests for a beautiful banquet in honor of her son at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Saturday, May 26. From the classic decor to the guest's showy style, the evening oozed with glamour, as royals from all over Europe put on their crowns and gathered to celebrate Denmark's heir apparent to the throne.

Browse through our gallery to feast your eyes on all of the night's best photos!

Pictured here: Frederik walked into his milestone in full military regalia, flaunting impressive medals and a sword. He was flanked by his ever exquisite wife Crown Princess Mary and his monarch mom, Margrethe II, both of whom looked stunning. The powerful trio turned heads in their formal ensembles as they entered the hall.

© Getty Images