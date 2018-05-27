Just a week after Britain's gorgeous royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Danish royals gifted the world with another lavish event to fawn over: Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday gala. After earlier public celebrations, Queen Margrethe hosted over 350 guests for a beautiful banquet in honor of her son at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Saturday, May 26. From the classic decor to the guest's showy style, the evening oozed with glamour, as royals from all over Europe put on their crowns and gathered to celebrate Denmark's heir apparent to the throne.
Pictured here: Frederik walked into his milestone in full military regalia, flaunting impressive medals and a sword. He was flanked by his ever exquisite wife Crown Princess Mary and his monarch mom, Margrethe II, both of whom looked stunning. The powerful trio turned heads in their formal ensembles as they entered the hall.
© Getty Images
Once everyone was settled inside The Knights Hall, Queen Margrethe gave a lovely birthday speech for her son before the crowd of royals and dignitaries.
© Getty Images
Frederik and Mary looked very much in love as they celebrated the Prince's big 5-0.
Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset ©
Attendees like Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were shown to formal tables, standing until the evening's guests of honor were seated.
© Getty Images
Can I have this dance? The birthday boy and his wife opened up the dance floor, happily taking a spin across the sprawling palace.
Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset ©
Queen Margrethe's sister Princess Benedikte made a spalsh in a baby blue gown. She also wore an intricate tiara.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel made the trip from Sweden to celebrate Frederik. A pretty pair, Victoria looked especially delightful in a floral gown and shiny crown.
© Getty Images
Victoria's parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia were also in attendance, looking as regal as ever.
© Getty Images
Prince Frederik's younger brother Prince Joachim turned up with his wife Princess Marie and his son Prince Nikolai. The men looked dapper on either side of Marie who wore a shimmering blue number.
© Getty Images
Countess Alexandra, the former wife of Prince Joachim, opted for a very faint pink lace floor length gown, which she paired beautifully with dangling diamond earrings and a tiara.
© Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway were also seen waltzing into the palace.
© Getty Images
Talk about an entrance! The Crown Prince and Crown Princess took a carriage ride that seemed straight out of a fairy tale to get to the palace gala. Royals fans gathered to send their well wishers, and even excitedly peeked out their window to watch.
© Getty Images
The sweet couple waved to their supporters as they rode to the palace from the Royal Stable.
Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset ©