Queen Letizia undertook a three-day visit to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti to see first-hand projects support by Spanish cooperation in both countries. Spanish Cooperation with the Dominican Republic has been in existence for more than 25 years, while Haiti is considered a Country of Association. During her travels abroad, the Spanish royal showed off her maternal skills and chic style. Click through to see highlights from the monarch’s trip.

Day 1

Queen Letizia kicked off her third cooperation trip to the Dominican Republic and Haiti on May 21. The Spanish royal paid a visit to a Spanish water distribution project in the rural community of Monte Plata near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Spanish cooperation has a water distribution project underway in the disadvantaged area. Letizia toured the location of the vats and the neighborhood of La Nueva Esperanza, where she spoke to members of the neighborhood water committee.

