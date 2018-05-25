Queen Letizia undertook a three-day visit to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti to see first-hand projects support by Spanish cooperation in both countries. Spanish Cooperation with the Dominican Republic has been in existence for more than 25 years, while Haiti is considered a Country of Association. During her travels abroad, the Spanish royal showed off her maternal skills and chic style. Click through to see highlights from the monarch’s trip.
Day 1
Queen Letizia kicked off her third cooperation trip to the Dominican Republic and Haiti on May 21. The Spanish royal paid a visit to a Spanish water distribution project in the rural community of Monte Plata near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Spanish cooperation has a water distribution project underway in the disadvantaged area. Letizia toured the location of the vats and the neighborhood of La Nueva Esperanza, where she spoke to members of the neighborhood water committee.
The mom-of-two was gifted a doll during her visit to the water distribution project. Letizia looked fresh in white Massimo Dutti crepe trousers and a striped blouse by the Spanish label.
Later, Her Majesty enjoyed lunch at the Presidential Palace with the President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina (third from the right) and his wife Candida Montilla de Medina (second from the right). The Spanish royal looked chic in a polka dot dress.
The Spanish Queen received a warm welcomed from a young local boy while visiting the “Centro de Atención Integral para la Discapacidad (CAID)” with the first lady.
Day 2
King Felipe’s wife made a floral statement wearing a jumpsuit by Uterque that featured short flutter sleeves, culotte style legs and a sash belt for her visit to a banana cooperative in Azua, Dominican Republic on May 22. The Queen was all smiles holding a container of tostones — twice-fried plantain slices.
Letizia visited the organic banana cooperative Cooprobata to learn about the production and packaging of organic bananas.
After touring the facilities, she viewed the project’s agricultural activities and met with a group of women who prepared cookies with banana surplus flour. Cooperativa de Productores de Banano Orgánico Los Tainos (Cooprobata) brings together nearly 200 producers.
At noon, Letizia departed the Dominican Republic for her second stop on the cooperation trip. Upon her arrival to Haiti, the royal — dressed in head to toe BOSS — was welcomed by First Lady Martine Marie Étienne Joseph.
The Spanish royal changed into her third look of day wearing a relaxed lounge suit by Spanish brand Intropia for her meeting at the Technical Cooperation Office of Haiti, supported by the Spanish Cooperation.
Day 3
The mom-of-two traveled to the Cité Soleil neighborhood where she visited the "Sainte Louise de Marillac" Educational Center of the Sisters of St. Vincent de Paul. The royal had a front row seat for a performance by children.
Kisses all around! Her Majesty received smooches from local school children at St. Vincent de Paul Sisters College.
Letizia looked effortlessly stylish wearing a fuchsia blouse by Uterque and slim white trousers for the outing.
Letizia shared a sweet moment with a baby at the school. The Spanish cooperation finances several of the "Sainte Louise de Marillac" Educational Center’s projects. During the outing, Her Majesty toured the facilities of the laboratory and the vaccination room.
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s mom showed off her maternal skills alongside Haiti's first lady in Port-au-Prince.
The young kids got up close and personal, playing with the Spanish royal.
Following the school visit, the Queen enjoyed lunch with the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, and his wife at the Presidential Palace
Later in the day, Her Majesty was presented with a portrait of herself at the Alexandre Petion Liceo, where she met with students and teachers, in addition to several ambassadors of Spanish-speaking countries. The Queen learned more about the Program of Restructuring and Modernization of the Educational Services Offer (PREMOSE). The outing concluded the Spanish royal’s cooperation trip.
