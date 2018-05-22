READ MORE +

There’s no denying that Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are two of Europe’s cutest royal siblings. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s children often pose for gorgeous portraits showing off their strong sibling bond. Daniel has previously spoken out about his desire for his kids to experience life as a non-royal saying, ”I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments.” Meanwhile the Crown Princess has admitted, “I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing. I really try to actively observe and write down the little things that happen.” Whether they are celebrating birthdays, holidays or stealing the spotlight at engagements with their family, Estelle and Oscar always deliver cute moments. Click through for a look at the Swedish royals’ sweetest sibling photos.

The Crown Princess family welcomed Sweden’s national ice hockey team, Tre Kronor, to the palace on May 21, 2018. Estelle and Oscar sported matching yellow jerseys as they inspected the team’s World Championship trophy.

Photo: Henrik Garlöv/Kungahuset.se