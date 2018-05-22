There’s no denying that Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are two of Europe’s cutest royal siblings. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s children often pose for gorgeous portraits showing off their strong sibling bond. Daniel has previously spoken out about his desire for his kids to experience life as a non-royal saying, ”I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments.” Meanwhile the Crown Princess has admitted, “I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing. I really try to actively observe and write down the little things that happen.” Whether they are celebrating birthdays, holidays or stealing the spotlight at engagements with their family, Estelle and Oscar always deliver cute moments. Click through for a look at the Swedish royals’ sweetest sibling photos.
The Crown Princess family welcomed Sweden’s national ice hockey team, Tre Kronor, to the palace on May 21, 2018. Estelle and Oscar sported matching yellow jerseys as they inspected the team’s World Championship trophy.
While it might have been King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden’s birthday on April 30, 2018, his grandchildren Estelle and Oscar were undoubtedly the stars as the Swedish royal family gathered on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm to celebrate the monarch’s 72nd birthday. The young royals happily waved to well-wishers who gathered in the courtyard of the palace.
The sweet brother-sister duo explored the grounds of Haga Castle in May 2018. Estelle and her younger brother coordinated in matching hues for the spring photo session. The future Queen held up a tulip, while her younger brother intently looked on.
Crown Princess Victoria’s son and daughter shared a laugh in a field of flowers while frolicking outside during spring 2018. Back in 2016, Swedish Royal Court’s Director of Information, Margaret Thorgren, told Swedish Women’s Weekly, “The whole family is very nature oriented.”
Estelle shared her pink birthday cake with Oscar in a candid image captured during the future monarch’s sixth birthday photo shoot in 2018 at their family’s home at Haga Palace in Stockholm.
Prince Oscar celebrated his second birthday on March 2, 2018 with his big sister. Estelle doted on her brother in a tender portrait as he posed with his birthday cake.
The Swedish Royal Court marked its National Day in 2017 with a portrait of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. A message alongside the photo read: “National Family Greetings from the Royal Family by Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.” The brother and sister were photographed at their home in the gardens of Haga Palace.
In February 2017, the Swedish Royal Court released a photo of Princess Estelle coloring as Prince Oscar looked on, holding himself up. Alongside the picture, the palace noted, "Princess Estelle is an heir to the throne, and is second in line to the throne after The Crown Princess."
The siblings' sweet bond was on display in photos released in 2017 for St. John's Day.
Estelle proudly showed off her big sister skills cradling her baby brother on a couch in the 2017 midsummer greeting.
Say cheese! Oscar and his sister posed for a scenic portrait on a balcony at Haga Castle.
Crown Princess Victoria and her kids enjoyed a nice summer day in June 2016 in this photo snapped on the grounds of their family's home, Haga Palace.
Oscar made his National Day debut in 2016 being cradled by his big sister Estelle. The young Princess flashed a bright smile as she sat with her brother.
