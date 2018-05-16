READ MORE +

Meghan Markle isn't the first American to marry a Prince. Long before the TV star found love with Prince Harry, other American women have married into royal families around the world. From Oscar winner Grace Kelly to socialite-turned-designer Marie-Chantal Miller, click through to see which US-born ladies tied the knot with their Prince Charming.

Kendra Spears, Princess Salwa Aga Khan

Her beauty mark and long legs earned Seattle-born Kendra Spears the moniker "Little Cindy" (a reference to supermodel Cindy Crawford) and helped her sashay from the international catwalk into the arms of Prince Rahim, the eldest son of the Aga Khan – billionaire spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Shia Muslim community.

Once a fan of thrift shops and grunge, Kendra broke onto the fashion circuit aged 19 in the 2008 Ford Supermodel of the World competition and was often baffled by hectic nature of her new life. "Sometimes it's hard to understand all the chaos that goes along with this business," she told Spanish Vogue.

Photo: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/GettyImages