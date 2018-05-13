Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest wedding moments

To help pass the time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, check out one of our favorite parts of royal weddings: the adorable moments from little bridesmaids and page boys! While baby Prince Louis will not be making an appearance at his uncle's wedding, his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are sure to be back center stage at the Windsor wedding. The adorable little royals were first a bridesmaid and page boy for their Aunt Pippa Middleton almost a year ago when she married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire. While Pippa, of course, looked stunning in her Giles Deacon gown, her little helpers were definitely in danger of stealing the show with their hilariously cheeky antics. Click through all gallery to see Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngsters cutest moments at the wedding!
This picture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte is one for the books. It was taken mere moments after doting mom Kate took her gorgeous duo aside for a second to calm down after walking Pippa out of the church. Charlotte is sweetly sucking a finger while little George looks thoughtful as he plays with his basket of confetti.
© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte might look like a mini princess in her flowing white frock and pretty flower garland, but she was still down for some naughty fun. While mom Kate tries to direct her children into the car to head to her sister Pippa's wedding reception, her daughter decides it's time to start licking the confetti basket - priceless!
© Getty Images
Page boys! Prince George shows off a glimpse of his chatty playful personality in this gorgeous snap. It definitely seemed like he wanted to discuss his basket. Having carefully carried out his rose petal duty already, perhaps he was wondering if he still had to carry it around.
© Getty Images
This stunning photo shows a rather serious-looking Prince George ready to sprinkle petals on the ground as he leads his fellow page boys. In the background, Princess Charlotte can be spotted bringing up the rear of the group, as she walks out of the church with her mom ahead of her newlywed Aunt Pippa.
© Getty Images
In another sweet moment, Prince George was mesmerized by a bridesmaid scattering flower petals on the path that leads to St. Mark's church. Watching intently, the handsome little prince prepares to put his hand into his own basket to carry out the same duties himself.
© Getty Images
Whether he's peering out of airplanes or popping his head up to peek through a window, Prince George is always creating amazing pictures for the hopeful photographers. Having just jumped into the car here, to zoom off to his auntie's wedding reception, the sometimes reluctant royal waves a hand to the crowd of press.
© Getty Images
Charlotte, George and the entire group of bridesmaids and page boys looked picture perfect in their olive breeches and pretty flower headbands. We can only hope that future wedding attire will be just as cute!
© Getty Images