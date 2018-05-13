Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest wedding moments

READ MORE +

To help pass the time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, check out one of our favorite parts of royal weddings: the adorable moments from little bridesmaids and page boys! While baby Prince Louis will not be making an appearance at his uncle's wedding, his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are sure to be back center stage at the Windsor wedding. The adorable little royals were first a bridesmaid and page boy for their Aunt Pippa Middleton almost a year ago when she married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire. While Pippa, of course, looked stunning in her Giles Deacon gown, her little helpers were definitely in danger of stealing the show with their hilariously cheeky antics. Click through all gallery to see Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngsters cutest moments at the wedding!

This picture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte is one for the books. It was taken mere moments after doting mom Kate took her gorgeous duo aside for a second to calm down after walking Pippa out of the church. Charlotte is sweetly sucking a finger while little George looks thoughtful as he plays with his basket of confetti.

© Getty Images