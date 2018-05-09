Several British royals have been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds all around the world. From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Princess Diana, Prince Harry and now Meghan Markle. Click through to see who has gotten the wax treatment, some more than once!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Like William and Kate, Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall was frozen in time. The Suits alum's figure was unveiled in London alongside the Prince, just ten days before the pair's wedding (May 19). Meghan's wax figure was styled with her forest green wrap dress by Milanese label P.A.R.O.S.H. that she donned after the palace announced their engagement.
© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement in 2010 sent fans into a tizzy of excitement as the longtime couple and future King and Queen of England set off on the road to one of the most exciting royal weddings of all time. Naturally, their iconic looks from their photocall replicated at Madame Tussauds London in 2012.
© Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana and her iconic blue Chanel suit, which she wore to to visit the British Lung Association in 1997, got the wax treatment at Tokyo's Madame Tussauds in May 2013.
© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The royal couple exuded Hollywod glamour while attending the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch event in Los Angeles. The pair's red carpet style and trip across the pond was immotalized in the form of wax figures back in 2013 at Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C.
© Getty Images
Prince Harry
Everyone loves a man in uniform! Prince William's younger brother was turned into a wax figure in New York in 2014 wearing his Army Flying Corps blue beret and uniform, which he wore to his pilot course graduation at the Army Aviation Centre in 2010.
© Getty Images
Prince Charles
Prince Charles's doppelgänger was revealed at London's Madame Tussauds in 2006 making it the first figure to ever be created using eco-friendly materials. The environmentalist was surely pleased!
© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George’s parents shared a laugh in 2012 as they left a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012. Kate's lacy Alexander McQueen dress and matching fascinator were turned into a wax figure alongside Prince William and his dapper suit at Tokyo's Madame Tussauds in 2013.
© Getty Images
Princess Diana
A staggering billion people tuned in to watch Lady Diana Spencer say "I do" to Prince Charles in a fairy tale wedding that will live on in history books, so it's no wonder the royal bride was a shoo-in for Madame Tussauds. The London location did a retrospective on royal brides that included replica gowns made by each of the original designers.
© Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson
Royal bride Sarah Ferguson, who married Prince Andrew in 1996, was also part of the Royal Brides Waxworks in London, where she wore a replica of her wedding gown by British couturier Lindka Cierach and the York Diamond Tiara.
© Getty Images
Prince William
A young Prince William looked dashing in a red tie while in New Zealand back in 2005. His dapper, double-breasted look took the spotlight at Madame Tussauds that same year in London, where aspiring princesses were sure to have snapped photos with the wax prince.
© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth
Way back in 1955 at Madame Tussauds London, a replica of the Queen was crowned for all her fans to see.
© Getty Images
Queen Mother
The Queen Mother looked beautiful in blue at London's Madame Tussauds in 2007, five years after her death. Her ensemble called to mind an outing she took to Somerset House just three months shy of her 100th birthday.
© Getty Images
British royal family
Just in time for the holidays in 2016, Madame Tussauds London and Save the Children unveiled a special set of wax figures featuring the monarch, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in hilarious festive sweaters.
Photo: Madame Tussauds London