Several British royals have been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds all around the world. From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Princess Diana, Prince Harry and now Meghan Markle. Click through to see who has gotten the wax treatment, some more than once!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Like William and Kate, Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall was frozen in time. The Suits alum's figure was unveiled in London alongside the Prince, just ten days before the pair's wedding (May 19). Meghan's wax figure was styled with her forest green wrap dress by Milanese label P.A.R.O.S.H. that she donned after the palace announced their engagement.

