A mother’s love knows no bounds, even if they are royal! While Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary might hold regal titles, when it comes to their kids they are like any other mom doting on their kids. Click through to see some of our favorite royal moms shower their Princes and Princesses with love.

Queen Rania snuggled between two of her children in a throwback Instagram photo, which she captioned: "Grateful for all the moments I’ve shared with these two - With Salma and Hashem back in 2005."

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania