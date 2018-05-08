A mother’s love knows no bounds, even if they are royal! While Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary might hold regal titles, when it comes to their kids they are like any other mom doting on their kids. Click through to see some of our favorite royal moms shower their Princes and Princesses with love.
Queen Rania snuggled between two of her children in a throwback Instagram photo, which she captioned: "Grateful for all the moments I’ve shared with these two - With Salma and Hashem back in 2005."
Princess Sofia of Sweden doted on her newborn son, Prince Alexander, in a tender mother-son portrait released in 2016.
Queen Letizia of Spain cozied up close next to her daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace in 2012.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a tender hug with her son Prince George, while at a Plunkett's Parent's Group in 2014 during their royal tour of New Zealand.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark snapped a selfie with her oldest daughter Princess Isabella during their 2017 ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland.
Princess Madeleine had fun in the sun while on holiday with her son Prince Nicolas at the beach.
Queen Maxima made her daghter Princess Ariane laugh with a silly face while at the Dutch embassy in Buenos Aires in 2007.
The Duchess of Cambridge laughed as her young daughter Princess Charlotte played with a musical instrument at a party military families during their 2016 royal tour of Canada.
A little over two months after welcoming her third child in 2018, Princess Madeleine took to her instagram account share a heartwarming photo of her sleeping beauty, daughter Princess Adrienne. Alongside the images, the Swedish royal penned: “Thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to us on the birth of our youngest daughter Adrienne!”
Crown Princess Victoria sweetly placed a kiss on her daughter Princess Estelle's foot during her 35th birthday in 2012.
The Jordanian monarch shared a sweet moment with her oldest daughter Princess Iman back in 1999.
The Duchess of Cambridge could not hide her love for her newborn baby boy Prince Louis hours after he was born on April 23, 2018. Kate and husband Prince William proudly introduced their son to the global press on the steps of the Lindo Wing.
Like mother, like son! Princess Charlene of Monaco gave a wave with her son Prince Jacques at the annual Christmas gifts distribution held at the Monaco Palace in 2016.
Safe in mom's arms! Queen Maxima gave her daughter Princess Alexia a hand skiing during their annual Austrian ski holiday in 2009.
Crown Princess Mary was in her element posing for a 2016 family photo with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their kids, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.
It was nothing but "sun and fun in the garden" for Queen Rania and her children son Hashem and daughter Salma back in 2007.
Queen Maxima stole a quick kiss from her daughter Ariane while in the stands at the 2012 Olympics.
Pink ladies! Princess Madeleine posed in front of pink roses with her little girl Princess Leonore in 2015.
Princess Charlene cradled her daughter Princess Gabriella during the 2017 Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden cuddled close to her baby boy, Prince Oscar, during her 2016 birthday celebration in Oland, Sweden.
Kate Middleton chased after her toddler son Prince George as they played during the 2015 Gigaset Charity Polo Match in Tetbury, England.
