Queen Letizia started her week with a smile during her attendance at the tenth annual Proyectos Sociales Banco de Santander Awards at Las Alhajas Palace on May 7.
Princess Beatrice and model Karlie Kloss turned up for a pre-Met Gala celebration for Harry Josh Pro Tools in NYC on May 5. The royal looked pretty in a floral frock, while her model friend wore a blue-checkered number. The pair posed with the man-of-the-hour Harry at the Public Hotel. The event also saw stars like Kate Bosworth, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia.
While in Washington, Denmark's Crown Princess Mary made a glamorous appearance at the Nordic Museum, where she wore a black-and-white evening dress that featured a stunning criss-crossed off-the-shoulder bodice. The mother-of-four joined Executive Director Eric Nelson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson, Iceland First Lady Eliza Reid and Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen on a tour of the space on May 4.
The Crown Princess got a lesson in access to care for people with obesity while visiting the Novo Nordick Research Center in Seattle, where she sought to explore Danish culture.
Pictured here: She spoke with technical scientist Anitra Wolf and principal research scientist Jason O'Neil on May 4.
Denmark's next top model! Prince Henrik looked picture perfect in two new photos that were released for his ninth birthday, which he celebrated on May 4. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's son looked dapper in a navy blazer, red trousers, a red-and-blue tie and black leather shoes.
The second photo showed Prince Henrik with his younger sister, six-year-old Princess Athena, who wore a darling pink ensemble with white tights. The photos appear to have been taken on April 16, when the Danish royal family celebrated Queen Margrethe's 78th birthday at Amalienborg Palace. The royal family was surely glad to have cause for celebration as they recently lost their patriarch, Margrethe's husband Prince Henrik.
A royal catch! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden definitely shares her country's love of the great outdoors. The future monarch embarked on a discovery mission throughout Sweden to experience nature in its' various forms.
Seen here: She waded into the water at Gotland, Sweden's Hall-Hangvar Nature Reserve on May 4 for a day of fishing.
Go, Yanks! With her boots strapped up tight and a Yankees cap to shield her eyes, Crown Princess Victoria was ready to hike. In addition to fishing, the mother-of-two hiked through her country to get to know the people and, of course, grow closer to nature.
Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI for an event on May 3 at the royal palace of El Pardo, right outside of Madrid. She had the perfect spring style for the appearance, opting for a sleek white suit reminiscent of a similar one worn by First Lady Melania Trump only a week prior. She paired the look with a half-camel colored bag.
Queen Rania, who channeled her inner pink lady in a bomber jacket, spent time painting with a student during her visit to Queen Rania Jordan Family and Child Center.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark accepted a pretty pink and white bouquet from a young girl in Seattle during the Danish launch party for a United States-based nationwide cultural campaign at The Nordic Museum on May 3. She also enjoyed a performance by Danish band Baby in Vain.
© Getty Images
Looking as stylish as ever at the VIP reception, Crown Princess Mary wore an intricate floral dress that featured a bird pattern and complemented her slender frame to perfection. She topped off the look with a diamond bracelet, royal blue box clutch and satin pumps, and kept her hair in soft waves.
