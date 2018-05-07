READ MORE +

All eyes are on the world's royals from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

Queen Letizia started her week with a smile during her attendance at the tenth annual Proyectos Sociales Banco de Santander Awards at Las Alhajas Palace on May 7.

© Getty Images