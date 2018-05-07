READ MORE +

Hollywood and fashion royalty aren’t the only ones who receive coveted invitations to the Met Gala. Over the years, a number of actual royal family members have traveled across the pond for the Costume Institute’s annual star-studded benefit. From Princess Diana to Princess Grace of Monaco’s grandchildren, click through to see which royals have shown off their regal style on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Princess Diana famously attended the 1996 Met Gala, which celebrated Christian Dior, wearing a midnight blue satin slip dress that featured a black lace trim designed by John Galliano for Dior. The British royal completed her ensemble with her iconic pearl and sapphire choker.

© Getty Images