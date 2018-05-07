Hollywood and fashion royalty aren’t the only ones who receive coveted invitations to the Met Gala. Over the years, a number of actual royal family members have traveled across the pond for the Costume Institute’s annual star-studded benefit. From Princess Diana to Princess Grace of Monaco’s grandchildren, click through to see which royals have shown off their regal style on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Princess Diana famously attended the 1996 Met Gala, which celebrated Christian Dior, wearing a midnight blue satin slip dress that featured a black lace trim designed by John Galliano for Dior. The British royal completed her ensemble with her iconic pearl and sapphire choker.
Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi made a colorful splash wearing a tiered Gucci gown to the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology” Costume Institute Gala back in 2016. Grace Kelly's granddaughter, who has appeared as the face of the brand's cosmetics collection since 2014, accessorized her look with Montblanc jewels.
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece exuded Grecian goddess vibes in a teal one-shoulder gown as she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside designer Valentino. The duo made a dashing pair arriving to the opening of the "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years" exhibit in 2001.
Queen Rania of Jordan looked anything but blue wearing a satin gown and a matching heaband to the Met’s “Poiret: King of Fashion” Gala in 2007.
Seven years before tying the knot, Princess Caroline’s son Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo stepped out in New York City for the 2006 gala, themed "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion."
It was date night for Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece at the Costume Institute’s Gala celebrating the “Rock Style” exhibit in 1999.
Queen Rania of Jordan looked positively regal sporting a feathered monochrome Valentino dress to the Costume Institute’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology” Gala in 2016.
