Happy birthday King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands! The Dutch monarch celebrated his 51st birthday on April 27. The birthday boy was joined by his family — wife Queen Maxima and their three daughters Princesses Catharina-Amalia, 14, Alexia, 12, and Ariane, 11 — for his King’s Day 2018 celebrations in Groningen.
The royal family looked picture perfect posing for a group photo during the festivities. Queen Maxima stood out in a red embroidered dress, which she paired with a matching beret. Meanwhile her husband looked dapper in a blue suit and matching tie.
© Getty Images
Sisterly love! Alexia, Ariane and Catharina-Amalia looked all grown up and camera-ready sporting perfect blowouts while posing for a sweet sibling snapshot during their father’s birthday celebration.
© Getty Images
The Dutch King received a warm welcome from well-wishers during a walkabout on his birthday. "It is a fantastic party and I find Groningen a fantastic city," the King reportedly said.
© Getty Images
The King and Queen looked on at robots during an event in celebration of Willem-Alexander’s 51st birthday on April 27. According to the palace, the city of Groningen showed off its educational, sporting, cultural, enterprising, innovative and musical side during the King’s Day activities.
© Getty Images
The King and his heir shared a tender father-daughter moment amidst the festivities in Groningen. Last year, the doting father opened up about wanting his firstborn to find herself and travel before one day taking the throne. Willem-Alexander admitted that traveling and meeting interesting people during his teenage and school years helped him accept the fact that one day he would succeed his mother, Queen Beatrix, as monarch.
"I hadn't yet accepted, internalized that I would take over from my mother. I wanted to get to know myself better. You must first get to know yourself through and through. That's what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia,” the monarch confessed. He continued, "I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties everything and more — find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain."
© Getty Images
It’s a party over here! Queen Maxima and future Queen, Princess Catharina-Amalia, couldn’t contain their excitement while on stage with the man of the hour — King Willem-Alexander. During the celebration, the royals watched musical performances held at the city park and attended various events.
© Getty Images
Say cheese. The royal mom-of-three stopped to take a selfie with a festive fan on the streets of Groningen.
© Getty Images
Spike it! Princess Catharina-Amalia showed off her sporty side playing volleyball with her younger sister Alexia.
© Getty Images