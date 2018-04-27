READ MORE +

The King and his heir shared a tender father-daughter moment amidst the festivities in Groningen. Last year, the doting father opened up about wanting his firstborn to find herself and travel before one day taking the throne. Willem-Alexander admitted that traveling and meeting interesting people during his teenage and school years helped him accept the fact that one day he would succeed his mother, Queen Beatrix, as monarch.

"I hadn't yet accepted, internalized that I would take over from my mother. I wanted to get to know myself better. You must first get to know yourself through and through. That's what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia,” the monarch confessed. He continued, "I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties everything and more — find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain."

© Getty Images