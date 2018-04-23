Baby makes five! Prince William and Kate Middleton are the proud parents of three children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on Monday, April 23. Click through for a look at all the details surrounding Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby brother’s birth as well as hospital visitors!
Seven hours after giving birth, a radiant Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing to introduce her newborn son to the world alongside her husband Prince William. The mom-of-three looked chic in a red dress by Jenny Packham. The Duchess has worn the British designer following all three of her children’s births. The frock on April 23 was a subtle nod to Princess Diana, who wore a similar dres s while introducing Prince Harry after his birth.
© WireImage
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, whose name has not yet been announced, slept soundly while his father carried him in a carseat to leave St. Mary’s Hospital.
© WireImage
The baby boy made his debut in what is thought to be the same beautiful shawl that his big brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both wore when they left the Lindo Wing for the first time. Made by GH Hurt and Sons in Nottinghamshire, the company previously spoke about their surprise at being selected by the royals back at the birth of Prince George in 2013, and a spokeswoman said: "We're working incredibly hard. It's taken us by surprise because we're a small family firm of less than 20 employees." Following Charlotte's arrival, they added: "We at G H Hurt and Son were thrilled and delighted to see TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerge from St Mary's Hospital, with their new daughter Princess Charlotte, wrapped in one of our Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawls."
Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Off to meet their baby brother! Prince William picked up Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their newborn brother at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 23, hours after the Prince's birth. The Duke and Duchess’ firstborn son and daughter sweetly held on to their father’s hands as they made their way into the Lindo Wing with their proud dad. George was dressed in his Thomas's Battersea school uniform, while an excited Charlotte looked adorable wearing a blue dress waving to photographers and well-wishers.
The royal couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on the morning of April 23, with Kensington Palace announcing: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Like the newborn's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William and Kate's third baby was born at the Lindo Wing at London's St. Mary's Hospital.
© Getty Images
Shortly after the newborn Prince’s birth, a notice was placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. The notice read: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doin well.”
It is tradition that a framed notice of birth goes on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt at the Palace. The notice will be on display for approximately 24 hours. When it is taken down, it will be sent to the Privy Council Office so that the details of may be recorded in the Privy Council records.© Getty Images
Town crier Tony Appleton happily spread the news of the royal baby’s birth outside of the Lindo Wing saying, “Buckingham Palace proudly announces the birth of a newly born prince on this St George's day AD 2018. God save the Queen.”
The Royalist town crier spoke to Sky News telling the outlet, “I got the train up this morning,” adding, “Found out she was in labor...booked into the little boutique hotel around the corner, watched Sky News.... I was watching that, sweating, and then all of a sudden, go! So it took me five minutes from the hotel to get here and do the announcement.”
© Getty Images
The Church of England tweeted a special prayer for the royal baby, which read: “Heavenly Father, we give thanks for the birth of a new son to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; surround him with your blessing that he may know your love, be protected from evil, and known your goodness all his days.”
© Getty Images
Royal fans celebrated the royal baby news with dolls and champagne outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23.
© Getty Images