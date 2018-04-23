READ MORE +

Baby makes five! Prince William and Kate Middleton are the proud parents of three children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on Monday, April 23. Click through for a look at all the details surrounding Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby brother’s birth as well as hospital visitors!

Seven hours after giving birth, a radiant Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing to introduce her newborn son to the world alongside her husband Prince William. The mom-of-three looked chic in a red dress by Jenny Packham. The Duchess has worn the British designer following all three of her children’s births. The frock on April 23 was a subtle nod to Princess Diana, who wore a similar dres s while introducing Prince Harry after his birth.

© WireImage