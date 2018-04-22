All hail the Queen! The royal family put on quite the epic birthday bash for their beloved Queen Elizabeth on the evening of Saturday, April 21. Looking beyond delighted, the monarch rang in 92 in style with a televised concert produced by BBC One and BBC Radio 2. Most of her loved ones were in attendance, with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and more members of the family taking a seat next to her in the royal balcony. Notably, Meghan Markle attended with her fiancé, while the Queen's recovering husband Prince Philip and pregnant daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were absent.
Although Her Majesty will be celebrating her birthday in a more official capacity on June 9 - the same day as the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony - the music-filled bash was definitely one for the books! Several famous musicians performed at the affair, like Sting and Shawn Mendes, getting the royals on their feet and even onto the stage.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a stylish entrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The happy couple coordinated in navy blue ensembles. Meghan made for a stunning date in her Stella McCartney designed dress.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the family in the audience at the Royal Albert Hall. This was the second of their engagements after a busy day, which had seen them step out for the Invictus Games reception that very afternoon.
The royal family were seated in their box as they expelled an evening of fun. Lady Louise Windsor, 14, was the youngest to join in, making a rare public appearance alongside her mom, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
The Queen's 92nd birthday party saw amazing performances from artists like Kylie Minogue. The famed Australian singer dazzled in a metallic gold one-shoulder dress.
Sting and Shaggy also took to the stage to entertain attendees. The duo sang their new single Don't Make Me Wait, which was met with cheering from the crowd.
She's a lady! Tom Jones also sang in honor of the Queen's special night.
The birthday girl was all smiles as she watched the show, receiving brithday wishes throughout the evening.
A highlight was Prince Harry's speech to his grandma. The 33-year-old royal said into the mic: "As we celebrate your 92nd birthday this evening and in recognition of your incredible life of service, I am delighted to say that the Queen's Commonwealth Trust has now been launched to support young leaders around the Commonwealth."
He added: "This organization, in your name, will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Happy Birthday Your Majesty."
At the end of the night, the Queen herself took to the stage! There, she was handed a sweet bouquet of flowers. Her Majesty recently joked to Sir David Attenborough that she often gets flowers given to her, as she is "difficult to buy presents for".
Prince Charles also made a few remarks on stage toward the end of the concert, referring to Her Majesty as "mummy" before correcting himself. The Queen delighted the audience and viewers at home as she jokingly rolled her eyes at her son before laughing.
