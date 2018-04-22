READ MORE +

All hail the Queen! The royal family put on quite the epic birthday bash for their beloved Queen Elizabeth on the evening of Saturday, April 21. Looking beyond delighted, the monarch rang in 92 in style with a televised concert produced by BBC One and BBC Radio 2. Most of her loved ones were in attendance, with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and more members of the family taking a seat next to her in the royal balcony. Notably, Meghan Markle attended with her fiancé, while the Queen's recovering husband Prince Philip and pregnant daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were absent.

Although Her Majesty will be celebrating her birthday in a more official capacity on June 9 - the same day as the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony - the music-filled bash was definitely one for the books! Several famous musicians performed at the affair, like Sting and Shawn Mendes, getting the royals on their feet and even onto the stage.

Click through our gallery to see more photos from the Queen's booming birthday bash!

