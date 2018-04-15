READ MORE +

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal baby number three, it's the perfect time to take a look back at the precious moments from when the royal couple introduced their first two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After their respective births at the exclusive Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's Hospital, each baby made quite the debut!



THE HEIR IS HERE!



It was the moment royal watchers had been waiting for – with proud new mom Kate Middleton by his side, Prince William introduced his firstborn child Prince George to the world just outside the Lindo Wing. The beautiful boy, third in line to the throne, was delivered at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013 at St Mary's Hospital. William and Kate greeted the press as they left with him on the following day.

