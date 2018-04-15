As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal baby number three, it's the perfect time to take a look back at the precious moments from when the royal couple introduced their first two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After their respective births at the exclusive Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's Hospital, each baby made quite the debut!
THE HEIR IS HERE!
It was the moment royal watchers had been waiting for – with proud new mom Kate Middleton by his side, Prince William introduced his firstborn child Prince George to the world just outside the Lindo Wing. The beautiful boy, third in line to the throne, was delivered at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013 at St Mary's Hospital. William and Kate greeted the press as they left with him on the following day.
Upon the arrival of the little boy – whose name would later be confirmed as Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge – Kensington Palace released a statement. It read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
New parents William and Kate spoke to the massive crowd of press and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing in anticipation of George's big debut.
"We could not be happier," said first-time dad the Duke of Cambridge, who was at his wife's side when she gave birth. Equally thrilled was new grandfather Prince Charles. "Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild," the Prince of Wales said.
"Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone's life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time."
Kate, wearing her signature designer Jenny Packham, laughed as William relayed an anecdote. An ecstatic Prince William had called the Queen to break the news that she was a great-grandmother, and that a future King had been born. Prince George is third-in-line to the throne and the Queen's first great-grandson.
Prince William couldn't stop smiling as he took on that momentous first-time parent task – strapping your baby into the car seat and driving the little one safely home.
The day-old little Prince had managed to sleep peacefully through his first time in front of the press. Little did he know he would return to the Lindo Wing in 2015 to meet his little sister!
HELLO, LITTLE PRINCESS!
The world gained a new Princess after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her second child Princess Charlotte with Prince William by her side again. Prince George's little sister was born on May 2, 2015 at 8:34 a.m. in the same exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London. The baby royal weighed in at 8lbs 3oz – and made her public debut just 10 hours after her birth!
William and Kate – who again chose Jenny Packham for her post-delivery hospital look – looked thrilled as they walked down the steps of the Lindo Wing hand in hand with their new baby in tow.
When the couple emerged with their new daughter, we got the very first close-up of Princess Charlotte as she made her debut! The Princess was the first girl to have been born to a direct heir to the throne, since the Queen gave birth to Princess Anne 64 years earlier.
The little girl's name would later be revealed as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge – with one of her middle names dedicated to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. In this photo, Charlotte co-stars in the shot with her mom's sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Prince William's beloved mother.
One of the sweetest moments of the day was when Prince George arrived at the Lindo Wing to meet his baby sister for the very first time. Shortly after 4 p.m., the little royal arrived with his proud father Prince William to be introduced to the newborn Princess of Cambridge.
Dressed in an almost identical outfit as his son, William paused briefly outside the doors of the Lindo Wing, talking to George all the while to reassure him. He then gave his little son a tender kiss before heading into the hospital to start their new chapter as a family of four.
