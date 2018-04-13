READ MORE +

Though they are often pictured prim and proper while out at engagements, these Princes and Princesses enjoy the occasional walk on the wild side. From Kate Middleton to Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and even future King, Prince George, these royals have proven to be fans of adventure whether they are racing or doing stomach-churning loops in a spitfire aircraft. Click through for a look at some of our favorite daredevil royals…

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

You can tell future King Crown Prince Hussein is his mom Queen Rania's pride and joy! In August 2016 she proudly posted this pic of her dashing son riding his motorcycle through Jordan on her Instagram page.

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania