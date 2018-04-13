Though they are often pictured prim and proper while out at engagements, these Princes and Princesses enjoy the occasional walk on the wild side. From Kate Middleton to Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and even future King, Prince George, these royals have proven to be fans of adventure whether they are racing or doing stomach-churning loops in a spitfire aircraft. Click through for a look at some of our favorite daredevil royals…
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
You can tell future King Crown Prince Hussein is his mom Queen Rania's pride and joy! In August 2016 she proudly posted this pic of her dashing son riding his motorcycle through Jordan on her Instagram page.
Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Prince Harry
The ginger-haired royal was perhaps the ultimate daredevil in 2015, flying in the back of a spitfire, which he controlled for a portion of the flight. Harry appeared to have fun as the aircraft performed a loop over water.
Photo: Flight Academy/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge proved she wasn't afraid of heights during a visit to the Towers Residential Outdoor Education Center in Wales, where she rock climbed and went abseiling.
Photos: Getty Images
Mike Tindall
Zara Phillips husband sought adventure in the jungles of Costa Rica starring on Bear Grylls' series Mission Survive. While on the show, the former rugby star suffered a heady injury. "I was very nervous at the start. To have eight rookies who've never done anything like this before running around with machetes and going around rivers with snakes and crocodiles especially when they're tired and may make mistakes," Bear told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO! Online. "Mike had to be hospitalized at one point because he got hit on the head by a piece of wood really hard so he had to have a few stitches."
Photo: ITV/Mission Survive
Pierre Casiraghi
The Monaco royal is a member of the Malizia sailing team that competes in adrenaline-fueled regattas. In July of 2016, Pierre was involved in a scary incident in which a press boat boat cut off his racing vessel causing his GC32 to capsize. Fortunately, no one was harmed.
Photo: Courtesy of Yacht Club de Monaco/Getty Images
Prince Albert
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's father suited up and jumped behind the wheel of the new Venturi VM-FE-02 at the Princely Palace in Monaco. The royal surprised guests in his attire at the event.
Photos: G. Luci / Palais Princier
Prince Carl Philip
Sweden's handsome Prince Carl Philip feels the need for speed! Princess Sofia's husband showed off his racing skills during the Lidkцping Open kart racing competition.
Photo: Amanda Johnsson
Princess Charlene
The former Olympic swimmer took the plunge alongside her husband Prince Albert of Monaco in freezing water at the annual charity Christmas swim for the TATSA Association.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi
Like her brother Pierre, Charlotte enjoys competition though rather than racing boats, she is a show jumper. Princess Caroline's daughter has previously said, “Eventing is way too dangerous. People get killed every year doing cross-country.” Instead she prefers the "technical precision" of show jumping.
Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
Prince Albert
The Monaco royal channeled his inner cool runnings for five Winter Olympics games (1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002). Albert served as the pilot of the Monaco Olympic bobsled team, but never took home a medal.
Photos: Getty Images
Prince George
While he's still too young to earn his pilot's license, George already seems ready to take flight like his dad and uncle. During an engagement to the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016, the adorable tot asked his mom (Kate Middleton), "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" to which Prince William gently replied, "Not right now."
Photos: Getty Images
Prince William
The Duke of Cambridge enjoys taking a ride on the wild side with his Ducati motorbike. In 2015, William's wife Kate Middleton revealed to reporters, "He's still riding it." She added, "It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep [their son] George off it."
Photos: Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip
No surprise the Swedish Prince inherited his father King Carl XVI Gustaf's love for fast cars. The speed-loving royal has competed in a number of races and won the second 2015 STCC race in Falkenberg, Sweden. While he is an accomplished driver, Princess Sofia's husband has suffered a few mishaps on the road including losing control of his car in 2016, which resulted in him running a rival off the road.
Following the incident, the Prince revealed that his family has concerns for his speeding ways, though he has no plans of putting the brakes on racing anytime soon. He admitted, "Racing is like an oasis for me. I can come here and be myself, it feels like I'm the same as everyone else."
Photo: Daniel Ahlgren/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton
A couple that abseils together, stays together! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went abseiling in the rainforest on the island of Borneo back in 2012 during their Jubilee Tour of the Far East and South Pacific.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Wireimage
Zara Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian, who has competed in the Olympics earning herself a silver medal. While the royal is a skilled rider, she suffered an injury back in 2008 breaking her collarbone after falling off her horse.
Photos: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images