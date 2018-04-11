READ MORE +

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will officially become sister-in-laws when the Hollywood actress says “I do” to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Since the Hollywood actress and Prince William’s younger brother announced their royal engagement in 2017, the brunette beauties have shown off their blossoming friendship. From Christmas at Sandringham with royal family matriarch Queen Elizabeth to public engagements, click through for a look at Kate and Meghan’s best photos together...

Princess Diana’s daughter-in-laws were first publicly pictured together on Christmas Day 2017. Meghan joined her fiancé and his family at Sandringham for the holiday.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images