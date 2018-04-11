Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will officially become sister-in-laws when the Hollywood actress says “I do” to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Since the Hollywood actress and Prince William’s younger brother announced their royal engagement in 2017, the brunette beauties have shown off their blossoming friendship. From Christmas at Sandringham with royal family matriarch Queen Elizabeth to public engagements, click through for a look at Kate and Meghan’s best photos together...
Princess Diana’s daughter-in-laws were first publicly pictured together on Christmas Day 2017. Meghan joined her fiancé and his family at Sandringham for the holiday.
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
What’s so funny?! Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge shared a laugh on stage during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. The outing marked the Suits alum’s first official joint engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“We have different opinions and they work really well [together],” Prince Harry said at the event. “Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does." “[I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like,” he added. “But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives.” To which Meghan replied, “Togetherness at its finest.”
Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
The laughs ensued at the forum with their respective Princes, Harry and William. After it was announced that Meghan would be marrying into the royal family, Kate said, “William and I are absolutely thrilled,” adding, “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”
Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
She's got her back! Meghan and Kate exchanged sweet glances at each other as they arrived to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day (March 12). Discussing the support of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during her and Prince Harry’s post-engagement interview, the TV star admitted that Kate has “been wonderful.”
© WENN
Fancy footwork! The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan showed off their curtsey skills as Queen Elizabeth departed 2017 Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan and Kate sat next to each other as they intently listened to speakers at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum titled “Making a Difference Together” on February 28, 2018. The Royal Foundation was set up by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry as the main vehicle to pursue their charitable interests. The Duchess of Cambridge became a Patron in 2011, and Meghan will soon become the fourth Patron after her May 19 nuptials.
Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images