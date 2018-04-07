READ MORE +

Like the flowers chosen by any bride, royal wedding bouquets are often selected for their meaning as well as their beauty. The significance of the blooms might be linked to the bride's roots – such as Australia-born Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who included eucalyptus leaves from her homeland – or family customs, such as the myrtle that nestled in Kate Middleton's flowers, which is a British royal family tradition. The bouquet can also express the bride's one-of-a-kind personality – like Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who designed an unusual linear cascade of purple blooms for her big day. Check out these royal bouquets and more in our photo gallery of the prettiest royal wedding flowers!



THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE



Designed by Shane Connolly, Duchess Kate's bouquet when she married Prince William was a combination of the Middletons' and the royal family's favorite stems. Each flower was symbolic: lilies, for the return of happiness; hyacinths, for steady love; ivy, for fidelity and friendship; and myrtle, the emblem of matrimony.

© Getty Images