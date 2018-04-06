Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come full circle with their love story. The pair, who made their official debut as a couple at the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games, stepped out on April 6, 2018 to attend UK team trials for the Sydney Invictus Games in Bath. The actress, 36, and 33-year-old royal’s outing comes less than two months before their royal wedding on May 19.
Great minds think alike! The engaged couple twinned for the engagement in Bath on April 6. Meghan and Harry sported matching black Invictus Games polos beneath their outerwear for their visit to the University of Bath Sports Training Village. The Invictus Games is an international sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The games use the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation.
The Suits alum kept it casual for the outing, pairing her Invictus Games Foundation polo with a Babaton for Artizia Lawson Trench Coat and her trusty Mother Denim bootcut jeans. Surprisingly enough, the TV star completed her trackside look with a pair of high heels.
Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games, and his fiancé watched hopefuls on the athletics track and field — Forty-five percent of those who competed for a place on on April 6 had never applied for an Invictus Games before. The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick (WIS) servicemen and women.
The royal bride-to-be cheered on athletes during day two of the Team UK Invictus Games trials. The UK team trials are being run by Help for Heroes with support from the UK Ministry of Defense, Royal British Legion and the Endeavour Fund.
Meghan accidentally let it slip that she will join Harry on a visit to Australia in October, where the couple will show their support for the Invictus Games in Sydney. As she watched the sitting volleyball trials, Meghan chatted to Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005. The father-of-three, who competed last year in the sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball, said that Meghan chatted enthusiastically about the Games and their legacy. "We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Michael said. "She told me that she had never been to Australia but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry."
During the outing, Princess Diana’s son and the American actress met some of the 400 WIS military personnel and veterans who are competing for one of the 72 spots in the UK's team for Sydney. The Sydney Games, taking place October 20 to 27, will see more than 500 athletes from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto last year, which Meghan famously attended.
An animated Meghan chatted with participants at the UK team trials in Bath, England.
Supportive Harry cheered on a runner taking part in track and field events.
Rule breaker Meghan Markle broke royal protocol hugging a participant at the trials on April 6.
As did her fiancée!
After meeting athletes outside, the engaged couple met Kelly Ganfield, an Invictus Sydney hopeful and her family. The athlete, who is visually impaired, competed in the 2017 games in Toronto.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal