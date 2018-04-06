READ MORE +

The royal bride-to-be cheered on athletes during day two of the Team UK Invictus Games trials. The UK team trials are being run by Help for Heroes with support from the UK Ministry of Defense, Royal British Legion and the Endeavour Fund.

Meghan accidentally let it slip that she will join Harry on a visit to Australia in October, where the couple will show their support for the Invictus Games in Sydney. As she watched the sitting volleyball trials, Meghan chatted to Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005. The father-of-three, who competed last year in the sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball, said that Meghan chatted enthusiastically about the Games and their legacy. "We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Michael said. "She told me that she had never been to Australia but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry."

