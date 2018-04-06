All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
As patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Prince Harry paid a visit to the annual event to cheer on competitors in the elite men, women, wheelchair and IPC races. His enthusiasm was infectious as he talked with the first-aid team, marathon staff and winners!
Pictured here: the royal posed with Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot, who took first place in the elite men's and elite women's races on Sunday, April 22
Prince Harry also happily posed with wheelchair winners David Weir, from Britain, and Australia's Madison de Rozario. He looked dapper in an open-collared white shirt and grey jacket.
Hit it! Queen Elizabeth officially started the race, as she stood alongside John Spurling, Chairman of London Marathon Events. Looking pretty in pink, the monarch pushed the big red button that remotely started the 2018 London Marathon in Blackheath, from the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Happy Birthday Princess Isabella! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s daughter celebrated her eleventh birthday on April 21. To mark the occasion, the Danish Royal Court shared a photo taken by Mary of her daughter enjoying one of her “favorite” pastimes with her horse Lancet.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia exchanged a sweet look while at an official lunch for the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Award at the Royal Palace on April 20 in Madrid, Spain.
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands had a listen during a workshop on digital composing at the education school Pabo in Leiden, Netherlands.
With exactly one month until their royal wedding (May 19), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday, April 19, to attend a Women's Empowerment reception in London. The event hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson marked the launch of the "Platform for Girls Education" campaign designed to encourage all Commonwealth countries to commit to providing 12 years of quality education for all girls.
Queen Elizabeth greeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace. That day, Her Majesty expressed her desire for her son Prince Charles to succeed her as the leader of the Commonwealth. “It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity to future generations and will decide one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.
Jazmin Grimaldi had her two men by her side, dad Prince Albert of Monaco and boyfriend Ian Mellencamp, during a sunny outing in Monaco. The trio sat together as they watched the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament on April 19.
Prince Albert of Monaco posed for a photo with Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal during day two of the ATP Masters Series Monte Carlo Rolex Masters at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club.
Prince Alexander of Sweden celebrated his second birthday on April 19 with new portraits taken at Stockholm Palace. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s firstborn was photographed exploring the exterior grounds of the royal residence. Prince Gabriel’s older brother wore a red raincoat and bright yellow jumper for the photo shoot.
Queen Maxima looked fifty shades of grey and chic as she met with a patient while visiting the Multiple Sclerosis expertise centre New Unicum in Zandvoort. The multidisciplinary treatment centre combines treatment care and accommodation for Multiple Sclerosis patients.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark played with children, crawling into a cave during the opening of a science center for toddlers at Copenhagen Experimentarium.
Queen Letizia of Spain hugged Cayetana Guillen Cuervo at the Literature awards “Barco de Vapor” at the Casa de Correos in Madrid.
That's a good boy! Prince Charles met with an adorable well wisher at Bicentennial Park during day two of his trip to the Northern Territory on April 10.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe shared a warm welcome with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrived for a lunch at the royal palace, where he was scheduled to talk about military funding on April 12.
The Crown Prince's stop in Spain comes after his whirlwind global tour through the United States, Egypt and Europe, where he has made a name for himself closing multi-million dollar deals and hanging out with Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Douglas and more.
Could it be because of his American wife-to-be? As he prepares to tie the knot with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looked especially pleased to be announcing the 'Walk Of America' launch at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London on April 11.
This summer, a team of six veterans from the USA and the United Kingdom will walk 1,000 miles from the west coast to east coast in 14 weeks.© Getty Images
Say cheese, Queen! Letizia of Spain was all about the crowd as she stopped for selfies with visitors outside of Carmen University on April 11.
Seated between Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands and brother-in-law Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Sofia attended the Global Child Forum 2018 at the Stockholm Royal Palace on April 11.
Whoops! Prince William appeared to drop a major hint about the gender of his third child as he enjoyed a night out at a sporting event on April 10. The 35-year-old royal was pictured celebrating as his team beat Cardiff City 1-0, thanks to a late winner from Jack Grealish.
After the championship game, William seemingly let slip the sex of his third baby, who is due this month. According to the Mirror, he told fans: "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack", before adding after a pause: "…Or Jackie."
With just over a month remaining until their royal wedding Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle headed to Bath, England for their latest official engagement. The couple attended the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at University of Bath on April 6.
Queen Letizia had a big grin on her face while presenting the International Friendship Award at the IESE Campus on April 9 in Madrid, Spain. The engagement followed back-to-back appearances over the weekend with her mother-in-law Queen Sofía. King Felipe’s wife and mother happily posed for photos before visiting King Juan Carlos I in the hospital one week after their tense Easter exchange went viral.
On April 8, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía visited King Juan Carlos I at the hospital with Queen Sofía. The family’s outing came one week after Letizia and her mother-in-law were recorded having a tense exchange after Easter mass.
Crikey! Prince Charles met Terri, Bob and Bindi Irwin in Queensland, Australia before a roundtable meeting to discuss coral resilience on Lady Elliot Island. Steve Irwin’s daughter took to her Instagram page to reflect on her royal meeting writing, “Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island. We joined together to discuss important methods to protect the largest living structure on Earth, The Great Barrier Reef. We must work together to make a difference and protect these sensitive ecosystems for the generations to come. #RoyalVisitAustralia.”
Prince Charles kept his shades on as he conversed with indigenous elders during a traditional welcome ceremony in Gove, Australia. The Duchess of Cornwall’s husband went to the sacred Mount Nhulun, met indigenous peoples and saw an arts center which showcases Nhulunbuy’s rich cultural heritage.
Princes William and Harry’s father received a warm welcome while visiting the Chiefs Nakamal in Port Vila. Charles was given a local "kastom" dress for a chief.
A visibly sad Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attended a tribute to the victims of the Stockholm terrorist attack on the first anniversary of the attack on April 7 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark traveled to Paris where she spoke during the opening session of the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) global forum for development on April 5.
Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle attended the Team UK trials for the Sydney Invictus Games on April 6 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. The pair twinned for the engagement wearing matching Invictus Games Foundation polos. The Invictus Games is an international sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The games use the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation.
Princess Stephanie was the lady in red as she stepped out on April 5 to Monaco’s yacht club to support the "Women Leaders of Monaco" association who fight against cardiovascular diseases — which the palace noted are the leading cause of death in the world, affecting one in three women.
Queen Letizia kept her head high as she stepped out solo on Thursday, April 5, following the viral Easter video of herself sharing a tense moment with her mother-in-law, Queen Sofía. King Felipe’s wife was all smiles as she made her way to a conference on informative treatment of Disability in Social Networks. The 45-year-old looked unfazed despite the backlash from the video. Letizia showed royal watchers who is boss wearing a Hugo Boss jacket, black trousers, a Carolina Herrera knit top and her Chanel "Comète" stud earrings for the engagement.
Let them eat cake! Prince Charles smiled for the cameras before cutting a cake after participating in a tour of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery during his and wife Camilla’s seven-day tour of Australia.
It was busisness as usual for King Felipe who stepped out for a solo engagement after his family's viral Easter video. The 50-year-old monarch visited "The Copero" military based in Seville, where he happily toured the facilities of the Electronic War Regiment No. 32 on April 4.
As family patriarch Prince Philip was hospitalized for hip surgery, Prince Charles and Camilla set off on schedule for their seven-day tour of Australia. Here, the Duchess is greeted by members of the public during a walkabout in Brisbane on April 4.
Prince Charles added some finishing touches to a children's painting during his official visit to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.
Let's get cooking! Prince Charles and Camilla helped prepare lamingtons, a type of Australian cake, with Elizabeth Ross, nine, and 12-year-old Max Bishop at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece had a chat with Vogue's International Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles at friend and designer Tory Burch's very fashionable "Just Like Heaven Launch Dinner" at Le Coucou in N.Y.C.
Queen Letizia joined King Felipe for a somber engagement on April 3. The pair attended a memorial mass marking the 25th anniversary of the death of Felipe's grandfather Juan de Bourbon, Count of Barcelona.
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding set to take place next month, the souvenir market in Windsor is heating up! Here is a sample of the romantic – and patriotic! – wares at a gift shop in the town where the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel on May 19.
With grandson Prince William smiling behind her, Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by adorable little girls bearing flowers after Easter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday gathering with the British royal family. Duchess Kate is currently on maternity leave as she awaits the birth of royal baby number three.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were no-shows, fellow future bride and groom Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made their way to church services with the British royals.
On Easter Sunday — moments after a rather tense exchange between Queen Letizia, left, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, right, — the Spanish royals gathered for a cheerful family portrait.
Got your nose! All was well between future Queen Princess Leonor and her dad King Felipe of Spain, who made this sweet gesture with his firstborn outside the church.
Prince Albert of Monaco's son and heir, Prince Jacques, played with a rugby ball while attending the International Rugby Tournament Tournoi Sainte Devote at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco with his parents and twin sister Princess Gabriella.
