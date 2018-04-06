READ MORE +

All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

As patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Prince Harry paid a visit to the annual event to cheer on competitors in the elite men, women, wheelchair and IPC races. His enthusiasm was infectious as he talked with the first-aid team, marathon staff and winners!

Pictured here: the royal posed with Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot, who took first place in the elite men's and elite women's races on Sunday, April 22

© Getty Images