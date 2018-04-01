READ MORE +

Decked in florals and bright hues, the British royal family stepped out to celebrate Easter 2018 on April 1 in their traditional way. The clan attended Easter day church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor – the very place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married in the coming month. Prince William and a very pregnant Kate Middleton gave onlookers a pleasant surprise as they arrived late to the ceremony. The happy couple joined relatives like Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, who dressed her growing baby bump in an electric blue coat. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank – who will also tie the knot at the same church in October – arrived hand-in-hand.

Click through our gallery to see the very best photos from the quaint morning holiday service!

Royal lineup! Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Zara Tindall, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence all showed up for the mass. The group waited outside the church to greet the rest of their party. Notably missing from the outing was the Duke of Edinburgh, who was thought to have been experiencing some troubles with his hip. Harry and Meghan were also elsewhere – with Kensington Palace describing their weekend plans as a "private" venture.

© Getty Images