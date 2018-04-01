Decked in florals and bright hues, the British royal family stepped out to celebrate Easter 2018 on April 1 in their traditional way. The clan attended Easter day church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor – the very place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married in the coming month. Prince William and a very pregnant Kate Middleton gave onlookers a pleasant surprise as they arrived late to the ceremony. The happy couple joined relatives like Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, who dressed her growing baby bump in an electric blue coat. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank – who will also tie the knot at the same church in October – arrived hand-in-hand.
Click through our gallery to see the very best photos from the quaint morning holiday service!
Royal lineup! Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Zara Tindall, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence all showed up for the mass. The group waited outside the church to greet the rest of their party. Notably missing from the outing was the Duke of Edinburgh, who was thought to have been experiencing some troubles with his hip. Harry and Meghan were also elsewhere – with Kensington Palace describing their weekend plans as a "private" venture.
Pretty in polka dots! Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank were the picture of happiness as they walked side by side to the chapel together.
Zara Tindall, who is pregnant with her second baby, dressed her growing baby bump in a stylish blue coat. She paired the holiday look with matching heels and, of course, a co-ordinating hat.
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence looked festive as they arrived for the Easter service at the 14th century Gothic chapel.
Queen Elizabeth arrived at the church without Prince Philip, 96, who was said to be suffering from issues with his hip. Dressed in a vibrant pink skirt suit with a signature matching hat, the 91-year-old seemed to be in good spirits as she made her way to the church. She even got a royal curtsy from her granddaugther Zara Tindall!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived to the service slightly later than everyone else, getting to the chapel just after the scheduled 10:45 a.m. start time. Kate, who is on maternity leave, pleasantly surprised royal fans.
Kate upped her pregnancy style game in an elegant dark coat and matching hat. She wore gorgeous pearl earrings and kept her chocolate tresses flowing down. Her husband looked equally classic in a navy suit.
Queen Elizabeth, who made a splash in her bright pink coat, was gifted with posies from two six-year-old girls as she left St. George's Chapel on Sunday afternoon. Her Majesty looked delighted as she spent time talking with the youngsters following the service.
Prince William and Kate also chatted with the two sweet little girls as they left St. George's Chapel following the Sunay Easter day church service. The royal couple told them that their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which is why they were presumed to be missing from the mass.
