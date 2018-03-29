READ MORE +

During an appearance at the Out of the Blue film series at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists ahead of Mother's Day 2017, Kate opened up about maternal mental health and admitted that at times, parenting can be rough.

"I would like to thank Best Beginnings for inviting me here to introduce the Out of The Blue series," she said. "This collection of films highlights how vital it is to be open about our mental health especially in the early years of parenthood. Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience.

"However, at times it has also been a huge challenge - even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."

She continued: “If any of us caught a fever during pregnancy, we would seek advice and support from a doctor,” she continued. “Getting help with our mental health is no different – our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.”

Photo: Getty Images