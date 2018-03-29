Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising their children like any other parents, one day at a time. Since the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the royal couple have spoken candidly about the highs, lows and funny moments that come with being parents to the two tots.
Click through to read what the Duke and Duchess have to say about their children.
Photo: Getty Images
There is no doubt that Kate has the love and support from William when it comes to their two children but, even she felt lonely after giving birth. “It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through," the Duchess shared in April 2017 during a meeting with women at the Global Academy.
"It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you."
Photo: Getty Images
Prince William is changing the game when it comes to raising his two younger royals. The Duke spoke to CALMzine and shared that he and Kate are letting go of the “stiff upper lip" parenting strategy.
"Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings," he shared. "Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a clear and emotionally articulate way, something most adults would struggle with."
Photo: Getty Images
Prince George likes two things, pancakes and thunderstorms. Kate chatted with families at the Ronald McDonald house in London and opened up about her eldest child’s likes and location. When a young boy asked Kate where George was during the Pancake Day celebration in February, the Duchess replied: "George? I should have brought him. “He’s at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes.” When the little boy reminded Kate that there was a storm coming, William’s wife had already been advised by a little weather man noting, “Yes, I know all about those. George likes storms, too!”
Photo: Getty Images
During an appearance at the Out of the Blue film series at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists ahead of Mother's Day 2017, Kate opened up about maternal mental health and admitted that at times, parenting can be rough.
"I would like to thank Best Beginnings for inviting me here to introduce the Out of The Blue series," she said. "This collection of films highlights how vital it is to be open about our mental health especially in the early years of parenthood. Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience.
"However, at times it has also been a huge challenge - even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."
She continued: “If any of us caught a fever during pregnancy, we would seek advice and support from a doctor,” she continued. “Getting help with our mental health is no different – our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.”
Photo: Getty Images
Although she has a full-time live in nanny, Kate has opened up about the struggles that sometimes come with being a parent, during a stop at the Anna Freud Centre's Early Years Parenting Unit in north London. Kate said, "Parenting is tough. And with the history and all the things and the experiences you've all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers... I find it extraordinary how you've managed, actually. So really well done."
Photo: Getty Images
Kate spoke about her two young children's friendship at a Iraq-Afghanistan memorial service in March 2017. Attendee Samantha Burge told reporters: "Kate said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge. We have both got two-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit a mummy chat." She also revealed that Kate said George and Charlotte are becoming "very good friends."
Photo: Getty Images
Speaking about Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Natural History Museum, November 2016, Kate admitted: "George loves the T Rex because it's the noisiest and the scariest." One of the students at the museum, Amani, 10, said: "We asked her about her home lifestyle and her children. She said that Charlotte is very chatty and likes doing play dates with George. George is interested in dinosaurs and volcanoes."
Photo: Getty Images
To the mother of a sick baby at Ronald McDonald House Evelina in February, Kate said: "Having a baby is a life-changing moment but for you having to go through all that as well is extraordinary."
Photo: Getty Images
Chatting to the pupils at Mitchell Brook Primary School in north west London in February 2017, the Duchess said: "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."
Photo: Getty Images
“I hope that George doesn’t keep you up. He has been known to be particularly vocal at 3 am,” William told his governor's residence hosts while he was visiting New Zealand. “I swear I heard him doing the haka this morning.”
Photo: Getty Images
A few months after the birth of Princess Charlotte, William admitted to the BBC, "It has been fantastic and she has been a little joy of heaven. But at the same time it is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around. He's a little monkey." He added, "It is fantastic having a lovely little family, and I am so thrilled."
Photo: Mario Testino
"At the moment bath time is quite painful, but hopefully donning a snorkel and mask might calm him down,” joked William during an aquatic outing.
Photo: Getty Images
One month after welcoming George, William sat down with ABC News to give royal watchers an update. “He’s a little bit of a rascal,” he said, comparing his son to his younger self and his brother, Prince Harry. “He’s a little fighter. He wriggles around quite a lot, which is a little bit of a problem.”
Photo: Getty Images
Later, he revealed that his son takes after his mother. “He’s got her looks, thankfully,” he said. “No, no, no,” Kate replied, laughing.
Photo: Getty Images
“He’s got a good pair of lungs on him, that’s for sure. He’s a big boy; he’s quite heavy,” William said, joking with reporters as the couple left the hospital with their newborn.
Photo: Getty Images
At a Football Association reception at Wembley Stadium, William discussed his then 11-month-old daughter's impressive soccer skills. "She's a very good footballer. You hold her hand and she kicks it," he said. The royal dad praised his little girl's athletic abilities, which he called "very sweet."
Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
While Princess Charlotte was only nine-months-old at the time, her father was already thinking ahead at her complicated pre-teen years. He said, "[She is] very sweet, but all fathers say, ‘Just you wait, when you get to 9, 10, 11, they go crazy. I’m looking forward to it, there will be some drama!"
Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
“It’s very emotional,” Kate told reporters outside St. Mary’s Hospital when she emerged with George on July 22, 2013. “It’s such a special time. I think any parent will know what this feeling feels like.”
Photo: Getty Images
As he accepted a gift of Christmas bells from a group of school children November 2015, William told them how useful the musical bells would be for his then-16-month-old son. "We'll put these in his pockets," said William. "Then we'll know where he is in the house!"
Photo: Getty Images
Discussing her active son, Kate admitted, "Charlotte is keeping him in check."
Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
As a first-time dad, William admitted he had found the first five months tough, but that "things got a bit easier" after.
Photo: Getty Images
When he and Kate stepped out for the first time after welcoming their little boy, William said: “This is actually our first evening out without [Prince George], so please excuse us if you see us nervously casting surreptitious glances at our mobile phones to check all is well back home.”
Photo: Getty Images
During a trip to Cambridge University, Prince William described his five-month-old daughter Princess Charlotte as very "lady-like."
Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
“As you might have gathered, Catherine and I have recently become proud parents — of a baby who has a voice to match any lion's roar!” William said during a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in September 2013.
Photo: Getty Images
Shortly after she married William, Kate, who has always wanted a big family, expressed her desire to have children. “I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves,” she said.
Photo: Getty Images
Speaking in an ornately decorated room at San Anton Palace during a trip to Malta, William joked that his energetic one-year-old could have done some damage to the lavish furniture. "Malta may not survive baby George," he said. "There are a lot of precious things here."
Photo: Getty Images
In early 2016, Prince William revealed that fatherhood has made him become more emotional. "I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be," William said. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."
He added, "Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]."
Photo: Getty Imag
From day one, William was set on being a hands-on father. He was particularly adamant about putting George in the car seat on his own, without a chauffeur. “I think driving your son and your wife away from the hospital was really important to me," he said. "I don’t like fuss, so it’s much easier to do it yourself.”
Photo: Getty Images
"He's got a scooter. He's going super fast on it," the Duchess of Cambridge told a group of school children from St. Matthew's Primary School of her son Prince George. "It's hard to keep up with him!"
Photo: Getty Images
The royal dad admitted that having two children under the age of three can sometimes be a handful. He said, "No broken bones yet, but they’re trying. [They’re] running around, pushing things, jumping. Please tell me it gets easier!"
Photo: Getty Images
"He's a bonny lad and you'll be pleased to know that he's currently preparing for life as a prop forward!" joked the Duke of Cambridge while on tour in New Zealand, jesting that George may be a rugby player one day.
Photo: Getty Images