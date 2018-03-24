READ MORE +

Every year, the royal family of Monaco kicks off party season with the annual Bal de la Rose, or Rose Ball. 2018 was no different, as the event lit up the Salle des Etoiles restaurant, at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club, with unparalleled glitz and glamour. Holding a Manhattan Ball theme, the affair was yet again expertly designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Royalty like Princess Caroline, Pierre Casiraghi and Charlotte Casiraghi made a splash with their style and dates.

Click through to see the best photos from the outing, which benefited the Princess Grace Foundation!

Glamorous group! Royals like Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi and her boyfriend Dimitri Rassam and other guests brought their style A-game to the Rose Ball 2018 on March 24.

