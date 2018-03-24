Every year, the royal family of Monaco kicks off party season with the annual Bal de la Rose, or Rose Ball. 2018 was no different, as the event lit up the Salle des Etoiles restaurant, at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club, with unparalleled glitz and glamour. Holding a Manhattan Ball theme, the affair was yet again expertly designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Royalty like Princess Caroline, Pierre Casiraghi and Charlotte Casiraghi made a splash with their style and dates.
Glamorous group! Royals like Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi and her boyfriend Dimitri Rassam and other guests brought their style A-game to the Rose Ball 2018 on March 24.
Royal onlookers were ecstatic to see that Charlotte Casiraghi brought Dimitri Rassam as her date to the high society event this time around. Princess Caroline's 31-year-old looked lovely in a black gown that featured a poofy fur top.
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Bomorreo left their youngsters at home to attended the wonderful ball. The couple looked dapper in all black, with Beatrice opting for a dress that had a gorgeous train.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover also brought a date to the gala! The 18-year-old had Ben Sylvester on her side. Seen here, the pair posed for a photo with a fellow guest.
Princess Caroline of Hanover once again made her entrance with German designer Karl Lagerfeld, the night's creative director, by her side. Princess Grace's eldest daughter exuded nautical elegance in a pink frock, which she accessorized with a silver starfish necklace.
The powerful pair were greeted by a sweet ballerina, who handed Caroline flowers which perfectly complimented her dress.
The Monte-Carlo Sporting Club was dressed to the nines for the ocassion, pink and red colors popping against the rows of golden chairs.
