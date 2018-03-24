1 / 8

Charlotte Casiraghi brings Dimitri Rassam to Monaco’s Rose Ball: All the glamorous photos

Go to Royalty

Monaco Rose Ball 2018 royal photos
READ MORE +

Every year, the royal family of Monaco kicks off party season with the annual Bal de la Rose, or Rose Ball. 2018 was no different, as the event lit up the Salle des Etoiles restaurant, at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club, with unparalleled glitz and glamour. Holding a Manhattan Ball theme, the affair was yet again expertly designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Royalty like Princess Caroline, Pierre Casiraghi and Charlotte Casiraghi made a splash with their style and dates.

 

Click through to see the best photos from the outing, which benefited the Princess Grace Foundation!

 

Glamorous group! Royals like Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi and her boyfriend Dimitri Rassam and other guests brought their style A-game to the Rose Ball 2018 on March 24.

 

© Getty Images
share
Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam at Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

Royal onlookers were ecstatic to see that Charlotte Casiraghi brought Dimitri Rassam as her date to the high society event this time around. Princess Caroline's 31-year-old looked lovely in a black gown that featured a poofy fur top.

 

© Getty Images
share
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Bomorreo at Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Bomorreo left their youngsters at home to attended the wonderful ball. The couple looked dapper in all black, with Beatrice opting for a dress that had a gorgeous train.

 

© Getty Images
share
Princess Alexandra of Hanover at Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

Princess Alexandra of Hanover also brought a date to the gala! The 18-year-old had Ben Sylvester on her side. Seen here, the pair posed for a photo with a fellow guest.

 

© Getty Images
share
Princess Caroline of Hanover at the Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

Princess Caroline of Hanover once again made her entrance with German designer Karl Lagerfeld, the night's creative director, by her side. Princess Grace's eldest daughter exuded nautical elegance in a pink frock, which she accessorized with a silver starfish necklace. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Monaco Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

The powerful pair were greeted by a sweet ballerina, who handed Caroline flowers which perfectly complimented her dress.

 

© Getty Images
share
Monaco Rose Ball 2018
READ MORE +

The Monte-Carlo Sporting Club was dressed to the nines for the ocassion, pink and red colors popping against the rows of golden chairs.

 

© Getty Images
share

READ MORE

More about