Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah II embarked on a whirlwind two-day state visit to The Netherlands on March 20, where they spent time with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander. From museum visits to an official state dinner, the Queens put their best sartorial feet forward while exploring The Hague. Here are all the best moments.

A toast! Queen Rania and Prime Minister Mark Rutte raised their glasses kicking off day two of the royal state visit with a lunch held at the royal palace on March 21.