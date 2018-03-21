Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah II embarked on a whirlwind two-day state visit to The Netherlands on March 20, where they spent time with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander. From museum visits to an official state dinner, the Queens put their best sartorial feet forward while exploring The Hague. Here are all the best moments.
A toast! Queen Rania and Prime Minister Mark Rutte raised their glasses kicking off day two of the royal state visit with a lunch held at the royal palace on March 21.
Rania and Abdullah joined everyone for a toast during the lunch hosted by the government during the second day of their royal tour.
The Queens of style! It looks like dove grey was the color du jour for these two fierce royals as they took The Hague by storm on March 21. Queen Maxima paired her delicately ruffled dress with camel accessories and a turban while Queen Rania sported a grey turtleneck and blazer with white, ankle-length pants.
Queens Maxima and Rania chatted with a student who was hard at work on a car at the ROC Mondriaan technical school.
The stylish monarchs kept their attire clean as they steered clean from motor oil while inspecting a student at work.
During the lunch, King Abdullah shared a special one-on-one moment with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The two royal couples flashed smiles as they posed with Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a lunch on March 21.
A royal affair! Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan were officially welcomed at the Palace Noordeinde in a special ceremony on March 20.
Queen Maxima and Queen Rania took in some abstract art at the Gemeentemuseum, posing in front of the "Victory Boogie Woogie" piece by Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian.
Queen Rania shed her blue coat to show off her signature business-chic attire, anchored by a pretty pair of blue pumps.
The four monarchs attended a "World Class Student" panel discussion at the theater Diligentia.
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan stood alongside their royal hosts King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands for a few official photos. The men looked dapper in their black tuxedos, while the Queens made major sartorial statements in their stunning evening gowns.
Queen Rania looked absolutely breathtaking while posing for official photos with the Dutch Royal Family. The Queen of Jordan joined her husband and their hosts at Palace Noordeinde for a dinner hosted in their honor.
