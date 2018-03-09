These royals are giving their followers a inside look at their everyday lives one photo at a time. Here is a look at the royals and their social media accounts.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Handle: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden
Lineage: Madeleine is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden's three grown children. The 35-year-old made her debut on Instagram in March 2018, with the help of her children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne.
Her first post was a picture of her four-year-old and two-year-old kissing their newborn sister, next to the caption: "Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home ❤️."
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Handle: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Before creating her Instagram page, royal watchers got all of Madeleine's update from Facebook. The Princess used it to keep everyone up-to-date with videos and photos, not just on her royal duties, but also on her life behind the scenes with her three children young children that she has with British-American husband Chris O'Neill.
Princess Eugenie
Handle: @princesseugenie
Lineage: Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York. In 2018, Princess Eugenie did something that few young British royals have done – publicly joined Instagram!
While TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry use the official Kensington Palace account, Princess Eugenie has an account of her very own, and shared her first post on International Women's Day. In the post, the bride-to-be shared a video of her giving a speech at WE Day, and wrote:
"I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost."
Pinterest handle: uk.pinterest.com/HRHEugenieYork/ Princess
Eugenie also has no problem pinning it! The Princess of York has a verified Pinterest account and gives off major board envy. The art lover has boards dedicated to selfies, artist quotes and foodie art. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin also offers a guide to her favorite places in New York and at home in London.
Camille Gottlieb
Handle: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb
Lineage: The youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco with former palace guard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb. Camille may not be in line to the throne as her parents never married, but she nonetheless lives the life of a true princess - from her lavish 18th birthday party at Monaco's La Vigie restaurant, to nights out with friends at Monte Carlo's destination nightclub Jimmy'z. Pouting her way through regular selfies, Camille has also revealed her tattoos and boyfriend - Hugo Romulus - to her followers.
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Handle: Instagram /@alhusseinjo
Lineage: Eldest are of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and first-in-line to the throne. The royal is as Instagram-savvy as the next 23-year-old and has surpassed the 1 million followers mark.
While most of his posts concern the serious business of supporting his father King Abdullah II in royal duties and meeting international figures like the Pope and President Obama, there are plenty of others which give insight into the off-duty prince's life. From playing soccer and strumming his guitar to riding his motorcycle, Prince Hussein has a rich personal life filled with fun and adventurous hobbies. And as a first lieutenant in the Jordanian armed forces, his followers also get occasional glimpses of the royal during training exercises in the dessert and on the water trail at Jordan's Wadi Mujib near the Dead Sea.
Pauline Ducruet
Handle: Instagram / @ paulinedcrt
Lineage: Eldest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and former bodyguard Daniel Ducruet. While some of her contemporaries reveal only the picture-perfect version of themselves on social media, the 23-year-old's feed offers more than 30,000 fans a more natural version of herself (often without makeup!).
Whether she is enjoying a "Holy Sunset" in Bali or "Dancin' till I'm dropin'"at Coachella, rock chick Pauline is happy to share. Family is clearly a focus for Prince Albert's niece, who regularly posts photos with mom Stephanie and half-sister Camille Gottlieb. The accomplished diver has also represented Monaco at various championships, including the Summer Youth Olympics, but fashion is clearly her passion, and the ambassador for skincare brand Lancaster is keen to pursue a career in the field and establish an identity beyond her royal connections.
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Handle: Instagram/@hshprincesscharlene
Lineage: Princess Charlene is married to Prince Albert, who is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco and head of the Princely House of Grimaldi. Since joining the site in November of 2016, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's mom has over 48,000 followers.
The Palace of Monaco manages the platform sharing "the life and work of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene." From pictures of her adorable twins celebrating holidays, birthdays and Monaco's National Day, to her humanitarian work and trips abroad, the palace gives followers a peak inside the royal's glamorous and busy life.
Lady Kitty Spencer
Handle: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
Lineage: Though she is not a royal herself, she has quite the royal roots. The eldest child of Earl Spencer – the ￼￼brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and former model Victoria Lockwood. Since Lady Kitty Spencer moved to London from South Africa, four years ago, social media has been the lifeline, allowing her to keep in easy touch with family and friends, especially her mother.
"We send pictures of what we're both doing," the 27-year-old previously admitted. And though she's said to be close to her cousins, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, she wouldn't dream of compromising their privacy to her 38,000 followers.
What you can expect from her feed is a mix of blue-eyed selfies), enviable trips to St. Tropez and Cannes and front-row seats at Paris fashion week. But it's not all fun and games, as the beauty also highlights her work with Centrepoint, a charity for the homeless for which Prince William is patron.
Princess Olympia of Greece
Handle: Instagram / @ OlympiaGreece
Lineage: Olympia is the oldest child and only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. With almost 100,000 followers on Instagram and a designation from Tatler as "the world's most eligible girl," the Parsons student is definitely one to watch.
From Christmas spent on Harbor Island in the Bahamas, where they have a home, to skiing in Aspen with friends like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kyra and yachting in Greece with her Mykonos Squad, the Princess's jet-setting lifestyle is featured prominently on her feed. Plus we never tire of seeing her fashion week outings alongside celebrities like Emma Watson.
Arthur Chatto
Former handle: Instagram/@arnchatto
Lineage: He's the grandson of Queen Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret We were introduced to the royal family's new heartthrob, Arthur Chatto, who was born in February 1999, in 2017! (To the disappointment of royal watchers, the account has since been deactivated.)
Many remember Arthur as the young son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, who acted as a pageboy to his great aunt, the Queen. Over the years he has also been spotted at big family events, attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the occasional church service.
Prince Mateen of Brunei
Handle: Instagram/@tmski
Lineage: A prince of one of the wealthiest countries in the world, he is one of the Sultan of Brunei's 12 children. Born in 1991, Prince Mateen - dubbed by GQ Thailand as one of 'Asia's most eligible blue-blood bachelors' - shares to look at his lavish life via his increasingly-popular Instagram page.
The royal, who is studying Masters degree in International Diplomacy in London, like Princes William and Harry, is a graduate of Sandhurst Military Academy, shares snaps of his polo playing, fit physique, hobbies and some incredibly adorable baby tigers on his account.
Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Handle: Instagram/@faz3
Lineage: Son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. Dubai's Crown Prince is one of the world's most eligible royal bachelors, an animal lover and poet with a staggering 6 million Instagram followers.
The 35-year-old's feed features a mix of family photos with his many siblings, special moments with furry friends (lions and horses and elephants, oh my!), official outings with his father and adrenaline-fuelled glimpses of hobbies like skydiving and spear fishing.
The London School of Economics graduate, who pops up at British society events like the Royal Ascot, completes his posts with poetic captions - no surprise given his many romantic and patriotic published works under the name Fazza.