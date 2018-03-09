READ MORE +

Princess Eugenie

Handle: @princesseugenie

Lineage: Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York. In 2018, Princess Eugenie did something that few young British royals have done – publicly joined Instagram!

While TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry use the official Kensington Palace account, Princess Eugenie has an account of her very own, and shared her first post on International Women's Day. In the post, the bride-to-be shared a video of her giving a speech at WE Day, and wrote:

"I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost."

Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie

© Instagram