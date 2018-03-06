All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
It was a day of celebration at Zarzuela Palace as King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Spain's 2018 Winter Olympic team. The monarchs beamed as they proudly held up a signed jersey during the celebration, in honor of the team, which brought two bronze medals home to Spain.
© Getty Images
Kate Middleton spent quality time with parents and students at the Pegasus Primary School in North London on March 6. The Duchess, who is expecting her third child, chatted with the groups about the Family Links charity and the ways the program is bringing support with emotional health to schools nationwide.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria visited the "Couturens hemligheter" (The Secrets of Couture) exhibition on March 6 at the Sven-Harry Art Museum in Stockholm. Two of the future Queen’s dresses are displayed as well as gowns from Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, Queen Margrethe and Alicia Vikander. The exhibition raises questions about the relevance of haute couture in today's fashion and how the traditional craft can be combined with future demands for sustainability and material renewal.
Photo: Kungahuset.se
Purple reign! Queen Elizabeth flashed a cheeky smile as she watched the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim cut a cake on March 6. The monarch was on hand to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the organization's formation.
© Getty Images
It was a day of fun for Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who spent some time with children and the mayor of Wijnegem, Ivo Wynants, during a visit to the WCU-DANCE (World Children United Dance - We See You Dance) project on March 6.
© Getty Images
It's a celebration fit for a former King! King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain celebrated the former monarch's 80th birthday (which took place on January 5) with a special ceremony at the Spanish Real Academy of History in Madrid on March 5.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit met with students and teachers during her visit to the Oslo School of Architecture where she spoke with students and looked at their design projects.
Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus© Instagram
Charlotte Casiraghi and her film producer beau Dimitri Rassam made their red carpet debut together at the César Awards in Paris on March 2.
© Getty Images
Say cheese! Queen Letizia posed for selfies with guests at the 2018 Digitalizadas presentation on March 2.
© Getty Images
Prince Philip and Princess Danica of Serbia have introduced their newborn son Prince Stefan to the world. The couple presented their baby boy on March 2 at the Royal Palace in Belgrade. The family-of-three posed for photos, three of which were shared on the palace's website with a statement that read: “Five days old HRH Prince Stefan, together with his mother HRH Princess Danica, arrived home, from the maternity hospital, to the Royal Palace in Dedinje, Belgrade, Serbia. On this occasion, the first pictures of young Prince were made, together with the Royal family members.”
The palace also noted, "The new parents Prince Philip and Princess Danica warmly thank everyone for their congratulations, as well as to media who covered this beautiful event in the most positive way in public."
© WireImage
Prince Oscar of Sweden looked like the perfect little gentlemen for his second birthday portraits. The royal, who turned two on March 2, posed with his birthday cake in new photos released by the Swedish Royal Court.
Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Kungahuset.se