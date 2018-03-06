READ MORE +

All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

It was a day of celebration at Zarzuela Palace as King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Spain's 2018 Winter Olympic team. The monarchs beamed as they proudly held up a signed jersey during the celebration, in honor of the team, which brought two bronze medals home to Spain.

© Getty Images