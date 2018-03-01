READ MORE +

The birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child is rapidly approaching. The couple announced last September that they are expecting again with a palace statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The statement also noted that Kate, 36, was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum — a form of severe morning sickness – and would not be able to carry out any planned engagements in the near future. The doting mom sadly missed accompanying her son Prince George, four, on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. But six weeks later, Kate was on fighting form and back on the royal circuit. Click through our gallery to find out the royal baby's due date, possible names, hospital details and more…

Is Kate having a boy or a girl?

With Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the public were kept in the dark about the royal baby's gender until their births. The Duke and Duchess have remained tight-lipped about their third baby's gender, however, Kate has worn blue in many recent engagements, prompting speculation that she is hinting at a baby boy.

Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies correct, thinks Kate is having a boy, and told HOLA!'s sister publication, HELLO! that it is all about the shape of the baby bump. "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy."

