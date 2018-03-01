The birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child is rapidly approaching. The couple announced last September that they are expecting again with a palace statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The statement also noted that Kate, 36, was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum — a form of severe morning sickness – and would not be able to carry out any planned engagements in the near future. The doting mom sadly missed accompanying her son Prince George, four, on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. But six weeks later, Kate was on fighting form and back on the royal circuit. Click through our gallery to find out the royal baby's due date, possible names, hospital details and more…
Is Kate having a boy or a girl?
With Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the public were kept in the dark about the royal baby's gender until their births. The Duke and Duchess have remained tight-lipped about their third baby's gender, however, Kate has worn blue in many recent engagements, prompting speculation that she is hinting at a baby boy.
Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies correct, thinks Kate is having a boy, and told HOLA!'s sister publication, HELLO! that it is all about the shape of the baby bump. "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy."
What will the royal baby be named?
British bookies are already taking bets on possible names for the Duke and Duchess' third child. The new Prince or Princess will likely have a traditional name that has strong royal connections. Prince George's full name is George Alexander Louis, while Charlotte's is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, paying tribute to both Her Majesty and William's mother, Princess Diana.
Current favorites for the third royal baby include Alice, Alexandra and Victoria for girls, and Arthur, Albert, Henry and Phillip for boys.
The front-runner for a girl's name is Mary. The British gambling site, Ladbrokes now has the name ahead of Alice, with odds of 7-1. It follows a serious gamble on Mary in the north-west of England. Another UK-based betting site, Paddy Power has also slashed odds of the baby being called Mary from 12-1 to 3-1, while also suspending all bets on William and Kate's third child being a girl.
When is Kate's due date?
Kate was forced to announce her pregnancy before her 12-week mark in early September, when she had to pull out of an engagement last-minute due to severe morning sickness. In mid-October, when she was officially three months along, the palace revealed that Kate is due in April 2018.
Where will the royal baby grow up?
When Princess Charlotte was born, the couple made Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk their main residence. But with both children starting school, plus William and Kate stepping up their royal duties, they have since moved to London.
The Cambridges are now firmly rooted in the capital, and the new baby will largely be raised in their London residence, Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. With four floors and 20 rooms, the Kensington home will offer plenty of space for the children to run around and play.
Where will Kate give birth?
Following in royal tradition, Kate delivered both Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing in St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. She is expected to return to the exclusive private delivery suite for the arrival of their third child.
Reports previously claimed that Kate had discussed a home birth, to "save massive intrusion into the day-to-day running of any hospital where she gave birth," however it's more likely that she will give birth at St. Mary's.
Who will deliver the royal baby?
Kate is likely to put her trust in the same medical team that delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte – Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston. As consultants, neither obstetrician is referred to by the title "doctor," instead they are called "Mr."
A team of midwives will also be on hand on the day. Mr. Farthing is a consultant at St. Mary's Hospital as well as Queen Charlotte's Hospital in Shepherd's Bush. He also has a private practice in Harley Street.
He has worked as the Queen's gynecologist since 2008, taking over Sir Marcus Setchell, who was the monarch's former surgeon-gynecologist for 18 years. Mr. Farthing is one of the youngest medics to treat the royal family. He qualified as a doctor in 1986, became a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 1991 and a fellow in 2003.
Mr. Thorpe-Beeston, meanwhile, specializes in high-risk pregnancies, as well as multiple pregnancies and recurrent miscarriages, and is based at the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. The consultant obstetrician and gynecologist graduated from Cambridge University in 1984 and sub-specialized in fetal medicine at King's College Hospital, obtaining his MD in 1991.
When will we first see the royal baby?
Depending on the delivery and how Kate is feeling, we could see the royal baby on the day of his or her birth. When Princess Charlotte was born on the morning of May 2, 2015, William and Kate left the hospital by the afternoon. However, with Prince George, the Duke and Duchess waited one day before leaving the Lindo Wing. The couple traditionally pose on the hospital steps for the first photos with their newborn.
Will William and Kate hire a second nanny?
Prince William and Kate already rely on their Spanish nanny, Maria Turrion Borallo, for help with George and Charlotte. But Maria may have her hands full with three little ones, making the royal pair want to hire another nanny, or a maternity nurse, for extra assistance.
The go-to helper for Kate with her last two pregnancies was also her mother, Carole Middleton, and there's every reason to believe that Grandma will be on hand the third time around.
Who will the godparents be?
For both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William and Kate chose friends as godparents, as well as a few relatives. This time they may ask closer family members to fill the roles.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are contenders; so are the couple's siblings. Kate may want her sister Pippa or brother James to play a more official role in her third child's life. Prince Harry, who has said he'd "love to have kids," is close to his nephew and niece – and, as a neighbor at Kensington Palace, would also be on hand to babysit. Harry's new fiancée Meghan Markle, who will officially join the royal family in May, could also be a "maybe."
Where will the baby fall in the line of succession?
The new baby will be born fifth-in-line to the throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry out of the top five into sixth place. Prince Charles is first-in-line, followed by William, Prince George in third and Princess Charlotte fourth. Younger male siblings are no longer allowed to jump ahead of their older sisters in the line of succession.
How will the news be announced?
Traditionally, the palace releases a statement announcing the birth of the royal baby. It will detail the time and date of birth, as well as the baby's weight. A further announcement revealing the baby's name follows, usually a few days later. Kensington Palace will also announce the news on their popular social media feeds including Twitter, which boasts 1.17 million followers.
The midwives
Although little has been said about the midwives who assisted the Duchess of Cambridge's first two births, Kate was visibly delighted to see Professor Dunkley-Bent during a recent royal outing, who is understood to have assisted with the delivery of Princess Charlotte. Kate put an arm around her and told the RCOG President Lesley Regan that it was "so great to see Jackie" following her visit.
Will Kate and William stop at three?
With Kate suffering as she does during her pregnancies, it would be understandable if she didn't want to add to her brood. However, her uncle, Gary Goldsmith, recently praised her maternal nature saying: "She's a natural mother. Will she stop at three? I doubt it. They are having such fun."
The Duchess also hinted that she would like to expand her family during the Cambridge's royal tour of Poland last summer. Presented with a cuddly toy for newborns, Kate turned to William and said with a twinkle in her eye: "We'll just have to have more babies." If Kate follows the Queen's lead, she will be a mother-of-four.
Are Prince William and Kate prepared for baby number three?
Although the pair are clearly thrilled to be expecting their third child together, Kate has joked that Prince William might need a little more preparation before they bring home their third newborn! She spoke to dad Jamie Parsons during an event, who revealed that the Duchess joked that William in "in denial" about baby number three's arrival.
