Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to dazzle the world when they tie the knot on Saturday May 19. The royal wedding will be steeped in tradition — just like Prince William and Kate's in 2011 — but Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will also be putting their own stamp on their big day.

"They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple," a palace spokesperson has previously said, adding that the day will be full of "fun and joy" and will "reflect the characters of the bride and groom." Click through to see how Harry and Meghan's big day will differ from William and Kate's…

The venue

Like most royal couples, Prince William and Kate followed in tradition and married at Westminster Abbey. Because of the smaller scale of their wedding, Harry and Meghan chose St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Prince was baptized. A palace spokesperson described the castle as a "very special place" for Harry, adding that the couple had spent time there together during their 16-month pre-engagement romance.

